Thalapathy Vijay Box Office Records Update: Thalapathy Vijay is one of the most bankable stars in the history of Indian cinema. The actor enjoys a tremendous fan following in the Tamil film industry and now, with his movies like Master and the upcoming Varisu, the actor aims to go pan-India and appeal to a universal audience. Vijay has got several Box Office records in his name and the fans are now looking forward to him setting a few more at the ticket window in the coming days. We spoke to George, a keen trade person who gave us insight into the Box Office craze of Vijay in Tamil Nadu and the records that he can create. Check the list of the Box Office records that Thalapathy Vijay is set to break in the coming days :Also Read - Thalapathy Vijay's Beast Crosses Rs 250 Crore at Worldwide Box Office Despite KGF 2 Wave - Check Detailed Collection Report Here

Record 1: Thalapathy Vijay to surpass Rajinikanth’s 2.0’s Day 1 worldwide gross

Rajinikanth’s 2.0 holds the record of having the highest day one collection at the Box Office in terms of worldwide gross. The film wrapped up its first-day business at Rs 93.8 crore and Vijay is looking at going past this number on day one with his upcoming movies. Beast, which recently hit the screens, came a little close to breaking this existing record but it collected Rs 92 crore (gross) worldwide on its opening day. Vijay enjoys a strong presence in both the domestic and the overseas markets and therefore, the fans can really count on him to set a new record in his name. Also Read - Tanzania's Kili Paul Recreates Thalapathy Vijay's Action Scene From Beast, Fans Are in Awe | Watch

Record 2: Thalapathy Vijay to beat Vikram’s all-time highest gross and share record in Tamil Nadu

Vikram currently holds the record for biggest grosser in Tamil Nadu by minting around Rs 160 crore in 18 days. It is expected to overtake Master’s record of the highest share of Rs 83 crore in the coming days. Vijay’s films have consistently dominated both the highest grosser and highest share in his market – Tamil Nadu. If his next film, Varisu gets the support of good word-of-mouth, the actor would reclaim his position in the Tamil film industry, which Kamal Haasan seems to be challenging with the performance of Vikram in the state. Also Read - Viral Video: PV Sindhu Grooves to Thalapathy Vijay's Arabic Kuthu, Her Fans Are Delighted | Watch

Record 3. Thalapathy Vijay to beat Vikram’s record of being an all-time highest Tamil language grosser worldwide

Vikram’s Tamil version alone has grossed over Rs 300 crore to date. This is a record for any movie in Kollywood. Earlier, Vijay held this record with Bigil which grossed Rs 282 cr and remained an industry hit until Vikram dethroned it.

Vijay has all the potential to surpass this record and claim his throne again. With Varisu being the festive release, the sky is the limit provided we also have rich content to appeal to the pan-India audience.

Record 4: Thalapathy Vijay to beat his own record – Beast being an all-time record opener in Tamil Nadu

On April 13, 2022, Beast achieved an unimaginable feat of grossing Rs 39.1 crore in Tamil Nadu to become the new highest grosser on the opening day, beating Vijay’s previous film Sarkar which held this most elite record for four years with Rs 31 cr gross. Sarkar made this record on Diwali day while Beast accomplished the same with a huge margin on a regular working day!

5. Will Thalapathy Vijay create box office history with the first Rs 100 cr share in Tamil Nadu?

No Tamil movie has made Rs 100 cr distributor share in Tamil Nadu. Can any movie ever achieve this unthinkable feat? Thalapathy Vijay’s popularity in the market and his loyal fanbase can help him do the unthinkable. As per our trade source, out of the top 5 highest shares in the states, four belong to Vijay’s films. Master currently holds the highest theatrical share with Rs 83 crore. Vikram is certain to beat that but a Vijay starter can take it further to cross the Rs 100 crore mark in the future.