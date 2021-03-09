ALT Balaji and ZEE5’s eagerly-awaited show ‘The Married Woman’ has been making all the right noises, given its impactful story and incredible performances. The character posters followed by the exceptional trailer have garnered many praises. The show hit the OTT platforms on Monday, March 8. Here are five things that one can watch out for in this empowering show:

Ridhi-Monica working together for the first time

Ridhi Dogra and Monica Dogra are essaying the roles of Astha and Peeplika, respectively. This is the first time both actors will share screen space together.

Based on Manju Kapur’s best-seller novel

‘A Married Woman’ is the title of Manju Kapur’s bestseller novel and the show narrates this beautiful story and ALT Balaji is credited to present the aspiring story to the audiences in the best way.

Individuality v/s conditioning

The impressive trailer was well received by the viewers as it left everyone awestruck with Manju Kapur’s sensitivity in dealing with a woman’s inner turmoils and conflicts through her novel. The show has deftly and beautifully voiced the varied phases of Astha, the protagonist who struggles through her inert conditioning v/s her individuality.

Breaking stereotypes

The show entails a story that will break age-old stereotypes in a cathartic manner. This beautiful show has been backed by the vision of Content Czarina Ekta Kapoor who is herself known for being a pioneer in backing path-breaking and progressive content.

International Women’s Day launch!

As an ode to all the women, to celebrate the individuality of every woman and become a strong voice of change that needs to be brought in society. Narratives will be changed with this show, Astha and Peeplika will take the journey of self-discovery.

‘The Married Woman’ is an urban relationship drama about women and their conditioning levied by society and her search to find herself. Did you watch it yet?