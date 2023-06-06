Home

5 Years After Padmaavat, Shahid Kapoor Says ‘I Didn’t Like Myself’ in The Film: ‘Got Stuck…’

Shahid Kapoor agrees he was not 100% there while portraying Maharaja Ratan Rawal Singh in 'Padmaavat'. Here's his latest statement on working in the grand Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial.

Shahid Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in a still from Padmaavat (Photo: Movie Still)

Shahid Kapoor on working in Padmaavat: Actor Shahid Kapoor recently spoke about playing that one character again he never really liked much. He was speaking in an interview to promote his upcoming movie when he spoke about his character in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Padmaavat‘. Shahid said he was stuck somewhere while playing the role of Maharaja Ratan Rawal Singh and he couldn’t give his best performance in the movie.

The actor was paired alongside Deepika Padukone who played the role of Queen Padmavati in the 2018 film. Ranveer Singh played the main villain – Alauddin Khilji. The film did well at the Box Office upon its release despite all the boycotts and controversies that it triggered during that time.

In an interview with Humans of Bombay, Shahid was asked about that one role he would want to play differently and he named Maharaja Ratan Rawal Singh from ‘Padmaavat‘. The actor said, “I did not like myself. I was so uptight. I think I did not bring out other elements of that personality, I got stuck in a headspace. I am being candid, maybe other people liked me, but I did not.” Earlier, while speaking about his work experience on the sets of the film, he mentioned that he felt like an outsider because the rest of the people on the sets were used to working with each other.

When Shahid Kapoor Said He Felt Like An Outsider While Working in Padmaavat

Speaking to DNA, Shahid said, “I’m used to being the favourite of all my filmmakers. This was the first time that I was like an outsider. When you work with a team that has worked together, you are kind of an outsider and it takes time for you to break through that barrier.” The actor will next be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s action-thriller ‘Bloody Daddy‘ which releases on Jio Cinemas on June 9. Watch this space for all the latest updates on the film!

