50 Days of Jawan at Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan’s Film Makes Cinema History Look Glorious Worldwide, Check The Latest Collection Update

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan has finished a terrific 50-day run at the worldwide Box Office and has amassed some staggering numbers. Here's how the film has fared.

New Delhi: Jawan, which was released on September 7, has now completed a stunning 50 days at the Box Office worldwide. The Shah Rukh Khan starrer became the fifth highest-grossing Indian film of all time and the second film this year to cross the benchmark of a whopping Rs 1000 crore at the worldwide Box office. Directed by Atlee, it is one of the most successful stories in the history of Indian cinema and of course, in SRK’s 31-year-long illustrious career. The film has grossed a mammoth Rs 1146 crore worldwide in 50 days, reported the trade website sacnilk.

The report also mentioned that the film has collected around Rs 640 crore nett in India and around Rs 387 gross from overseas. This is not common. For a film to cross the huge benchmark of Rs 1000 crore is a case history for cinema trackers worldwide. Jawan collected Rs 692 crore in its first week itself at the worldwide Box Office out of which Rs 465 gross came in from India. The film, also starring Vijay Sethupathy, Sanya Malhotra and Nayanthara among others, continues to play with 500 shows in India – another incredible achievement for any film.

Jawan is the highest-grossing film of 2023 and the only three films which can challenge its position at the Box Office now are Tiger 3, Salaar Part I: Ceasefire and SRK’s own Dunki. If the Rajkumar Hirani directorial dethrones Jawan to become the biggest Indian film of the year, it would make Shah Rukh Khan the only actor with three back-to-back highest-grossing movies in a year. Interestingly, Jawan is the second film to cross Rs 1000 crore at the Box Office – the first was SRK’s Pathaan which collected over Rs 1055 crore worldwide.

Jawan, rewriting the Box Office history of India in a never-seen-before fashion!

