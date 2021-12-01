Mumbai: Actor Shreya Dhanwanthary recalled her visit to industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia mansion a few years back. She claimed that she asked the floor manager to raise the temperature because she was cold, but that she was told that the air conditioning couldn’t be turned down because of the flowers and marble.Also Read - Explained: How Did THIS Indian Businessman Become Asia's Richest Man

"Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, who are fantastic designers, were commemorating 10 years in the industry and they were launching a book that accompanies that and they had summoned 50 top models to adorn their designs that they have done over the year," Shreya said on The Love Laugh Live Show. One of the 50 was me. So there we were, and Amitabh Bachchan was the star of the performance, and I had a great interaction with him."

Shreya described herself as 'frozen.' "To put it gently, I wasn't dressed very well." They have floor managers, so we approached one and asked, 'Could we kindly raise the temperature a bit?' 'Ma'am, we are really sorry, but the flowers and the marble require a specific temperature,' she says. And I'm like, 'Oh, okay, then,' and I turn around. This doesn't worry her in the sense that she finds it fascinating when she meets people who say and do things that she can't imagine," she said.

While on the work front the Shreya feels immensely grateful. She was appreciated for her performance in Why Cheat India. Soon after that, she got a chance to work on OTT with Hansal Mehta, Raj & DK, and Nikkhil Advani. R Balki’s Chup, starring Sunny Deol, Pooja Bhatt, and Sabbir Khan’s Adbhut, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Diana Penty, are two of her future films.