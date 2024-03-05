Home

6 Years After Kedarnath, Director Abhishek Kapoor Reveals Sushant Singh Rajput Was ‘Disturbed’ And ‘Isolated’

Abhishek Kapoor who directed Sushant Singh Rajput in Kedarnath speaks about his mental health at the time of shooting the film. He says the late actor had isolated him and felt disturbed.

Abhishek Kapoor on Sushant Singh Rajput's mental health

New Delhi: Director Abhishek Kapoor reflects on his relationship with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in a new interview. The filmmaker mentioned what happened during the shoot of Kedarnath and how he could see SSR feeling a little ‘disturbed’. Abhishek said he observed the late actor’s behaviour and while he would be focussed and immensely hardworking, he would feel distracted.

The director said Sushant had started isolating himself despite working with people he knew before. Kedarnath was released in 2018 and it was Sara Ali Khan‘s big Bollywood debut. Abhishek mentioned in his interview that he saw Sara learning a lot from SSR. The director recalled the time when she would see the late actor working despite all the weather challenges and that would inspire her to do the same. Abhishek Kapoor said, “He was a bit disturbed in those days. He was a very strong guy mentally and physically he could take on anything. He was a great guy. I think he was finding himself to be very isolated and quite helpless. He was drifting away.”

Abhishek revealed that he wanted to cast Sushant in ‘Fitoor’ but things didn’t work out. He added that he wanted to cast the late actor in another film before ‘Kedarnath’ but it couldn’t happen either. Abhishek highlighted how SSR would give his everything in prepping up for a role. He remembered how he wanted him to play a cricketer in a film and he asked him to lose some weight. Abhishek said Sushant started working out from the next day and playing cricket every morning. The director said even if the film couldn’t happen, Sushant proved that there’s no going back for the actor once he has decided to achieve something.

Sushant died of suicide in June 2020 at his home in Bandra, Mumbai. The actor’s sudden death created an uproar in the country and people campaigned on social media demanding ‘justice’ for the actor. The CBI took over the death case and continues to investigate the matter.

