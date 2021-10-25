67th National Film Awards 2021 LIVE UPDATES: The Indian government confers the 67th National Film Award on Monday in New Delhi. The ceremony, which is conducted by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, honours the best of the talents from across various film industries in the country including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Marathi among others. The awards are presented by the President of India. The awards are being given for the year 2019.Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Fans Gather Outside Mannat to Show Support For Shah Rukh Khan as Aryan Khan Stays in Jail Till Wednesday
This year, while Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Chhichhore bagged the Best Hindi Feature Film Award, actor Kangana Ranaut received the Best Film Actress honour for her performance in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, and Panga. Manoj Bajpayee got conferred for his performance in the movie Bhonsle.
Check out the full list of filmy awards here:
Best Feature Film: Marakkar Lion of the Arabian Sea
Best Editing Film: Jersey (Telugu)
Best Audiography: Khasi
Best Screenplay Adapted: Gumnami
Best Cinematography: Jallikattu
Best Female Playback Singer: Bardo
Best Male Playback Singer: B Praak
Best Supporting Actress: Pallavi Joshi
Best Supporting Actor: Vijay Sethupathi
Best Actress: Kangana Ranaut (Manikarnika and Panga)
Best Actor: Manoj Bajpayee (Bhosle), Dhanush (Tamil)
Special Mention: Biryani (Malayalam), Lata Bhagwan Kare (Marathi), Picasso (Marathi).
Best Tulu Film: Pingara, Mishing-Anu Ruwad
Best Khasi Film: Lweduh
Best Haryanvi Film: Choriyaan Choro Se Kam Nahi Hoti
Best Chattishgrahi Film: Bhulamn The Maze
Best Telugu Film: Jersey
Best Tamil Film: Asuran
Best Punjabi Film: Rab Da Radio 2
Best Odiya Film: Sala Budhar Badla and Kalira Atita
Best Manipuri Film: Eigi Kona
Best Malayalam Film: Kalla Nottam
Best Marathi Film: Bardo
Best Konkani Film: Kaajro
Best Kannada Film: Akshi
Best Hindi Film: Chhichhore
Best Bengali Film: Gumnami
Best Assamese Film: Ronuwa Who Never Surrenders
This is Kangana’s fourth National Award after being felicitated for her performance in Queen (2013), and Tanu Weds Manu Returns (2015). The actor also won the Best Supporting Actress Award for her performance in Fashion (2008) alongside Priyanka Chopra Jonas. However, in his career spanning over 30 years, this is the second National Award for Manoj Bajpayee. He was honoured for her performance in Ram Gopal Varma’s Satya back in the year 1998 at the 46th National Film Award ceremony.
Congratulations to all the winners!