67th National Film Awards LIVE UPDATES: Superstar Rajinikanth got conferred with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award at the 67th National Film Awards ceremony on Monday, October 25. The actor was felicitated for his terrific five decades in the film industry and contrubuting constant entertainment in the field like never before. Rajinikanth's family including his wife Lathaa, daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth and son-in-law Dhanush were present at the event. Interestingly, Dhanush also received a National Film Award for the Best Actor for his performance in the movie Asuran.

Apart from Rajinikanth, actor Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee, Sadiad Nadiadwala, Nitesh Tiwari, and Vijay Sethupathy among others also bagged a National Award for their respective movies. Kangana got the award for his performance in two movies Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, and Panga. Bajpayee, who shared the Best Actor award with Dhanush, was felicitated for his performance in the movie Bhonsle. Nitesh Tiwari was awarded for his movie Chhichhore that starred late actor Sushant Singh Rajput while Vijay Sethupathy was awarded the Best Supporting Actor for his performance in Super Deluxe.

he ceremony, which is conducted by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, honours the best of the talents from across various film industries in the country including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Marathi among others. The awards are presented by the President of India. The awards are being given for the year 2019.

Check out the full list of filmy awards here:

Best Feature Film: Marakkar Lion of the Arabian Sea
Best Editing Film: Jersey (Telugu)
Best Audiography: Khasi
Best Screenplay Adapted: Gumnami
Best Cinematography: Jallikattu
Best Female Playback Singer: Bardo
Best Male Playback Singer: B Praak
Best Supporting Actress: Pallavi Joshi
Best Supporting Actor: Vijay Sethupathi
Best Actress: Kangana Ranaut (Manikarnika and Panga)
Best Actor: Manoj Bajpayee (Bhosle), Dhanush (Tamil)
Special Mention: Biryani (Malayalam), Lata Bhagwan Kare (Marathi), Picasso (Marathi).
Best Tulu Film: Pingara, Mishing-Anu Ruwad
Best Khasi Film: Lweduh
Best Haryanvi Film: Choriyaan Choro Se Kam Nahi Hoti
Best Chattishgrahi Film: Bhulamn The Maze
Best Telugu Film: Jersey
Best Tamil Film: Asuran
Best Punjabi Film: Rab Da Radio 2
Best Odiya Film: Sala Budhar Badla and Kalira Atita
Best Manipuri Film: Eigi Kona
Best Malayalam Film: Kalla Nottam
Best Marathi Film: Bardo
Best Konkani Film: Kaajro
Best Kannada Film: Akshi
Best Hindi Film: Chhichhore
Best Bengali Film: Gumnami
Best Assamese Film: Ronuwa Who Never Surrenders

This is Kangana’s fourth National Award after being felicitated for her performance in Queen (2013), and Tanu Weds Manu Returns (2015). The actor also won the Best Supporting Actress Award for her performance in Fashion (2008) alongside Priyanka Chopra Jonas. However, in his career spanning over 30 years, this is the second National Award for Manoj Bajpayee. He was honoured for her performance in Ram Gopal Varma’s Satya back in the year 1998 at the 46th National Film Award ceremony.

Congratulations to all the winners!

Live Updates

  • 1:16 PM IST

    Vice-President speaks about Rajinikanth | “We are felicitating one of the great sons of this great country – Rajinikanth who is one of the most celebrated actors from the South India, not ‘of’ South India. Thalaivar rules over millions of hearts and needs no introduction. His acting scale has given a new dimension to the Indian film industry. Thalaivar epitomises the perfect balance between the mass appeal and the artistic expression – something that all the filmmakers would do well to attempt in the future.” – M Venkaiah Naidu, Vice-President of India.

  • 12:54 PM IST

    Ra jinikanth’s wife Lathaa at the 67th National Film Awards | Rajinikanth’s wife Lathaa expresses excitement and happiness as the superstar wins the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

  • 12:52 PM IST

    Rajinikanth’s Full Winning Speech | “I am extremely happy to receive this most prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award. My thanks to the honourable central government. I dedicate this award to my mentor, my guru K Balachander. This moment, I remember him with great gratitude, and my brother Satyanrayan Gaikwad who’s like my father who brought me up by teaching me great values, and spirituality. My friend in Karnataka, bus transport driver, my colleague – Rajbahadur. When I was the bus conductor, he identified the acting talent in me and encouraged me to join the cinema. All my producers, director, co-artistes, technicians, distributors, exhibitors and the media, press and all my fans. Tamil people – without them I am no body. Jai Hind! (sic)”

  • 12:35 PM IST

    Rajinikanth gets standing ovation | The crowd cheers for superstar Rajinikanth as he gets conferred with Dadasaheb Phalke Award at the 67th National Film Award ceremony. The 70-year-old actor thanks the government. He dedicates this award for K Balachander.

  • 12:24 PM IST

    Kangana Ranaut receives National Award | The crowd cheers hard for Kangana Ranaut as she bags National Film Award for her performance in the movies Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, and Panga which is directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwary.

  • 12:22 PM IST

    Fabulous day for the Rajinikanth family – two national awards in a day. Dhanush bags the award for the Best Actor for his performance in the film Asuran.

  • 12:11 PM IST

    Rajinikanth’s family at National Film Awards | Rajinikanth’s daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth and wife Latha Rajinikanth accompany the superstar at the 67th National Film Awards ceremony.