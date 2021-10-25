67th National Film Awards LIVE UPDATES: Superstar Rajinikanth got conferred with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award at the 67th National Film Awards ceremony on Monday, October 25. The actor was felicitated for his terrific five decades in the film industry and contrubuting constant entertainment in the field like never before. Rajinikanth’s family including his wife Lathaa, daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth and son-in-law Dhanush were present at the event. Interestingly, Dhanush also received a National Film Award for the Best Actor for his performance in the movie Asuran.Also Read - 67th National Film Awards: Kangana Ranaut is Ethereal in Red And Golden Kanchipuram Saree, See Photos

Apart from Rajinikanth, actor Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee, Sadiad Nadiadwala, Nitesh Tiwari, and Vijay Sethupathy among others also bagged a National Award for their respective movies. Kangana got the award for his performance in two movies Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, and Panga. Bajpayee, who shared the Best Actor award with Dhanush, was felicitated for his performance in the movie Bhonsle. Nitesh Tiwari was awarded for his movie Chhichhore that starred late actor Sushant Singh Rajput while Vijay Sethupathy was awarded the Best Supporting Actor for his performance in Super Deluxe. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Fans Gather Outside Mannat to Show Support For Shah Rukh Khan as Aryan Khan Stays in Jail Till Wednesday

he ceremony, which is conducted by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, honours the best of the talents from across various film industries in the country including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Marathi among others. The awards are presented by the President of India. The awards are being given for the year 2019. Also Read - Is NCB Targeting Bollywood? Sameer Wankhede Says 'Nobody is Interested in Reporting Unglamorous Cases'

Check out the full list of filmy awards here:

Best Feature Film: Marakkar Lion of the Arabian Sea

Best Editing Film: Jersey (Telugu)

Best Audiography: Khasi

Best Screenplay Adapted: Gumnami

Best Cinematography: Jallikattu

Best Female Playback Singer: Bardo

Best Male Playback Singer: B Praak

Best Supporting Actress: Pallavi Joshi

Best Supporting Actor: Vijay Sethupathi

Best Actress: Kangana Ranaut (Manikarnika and Panga)

Best Actor: Manoj Bajpayee (Bhosle), Dhanush (Tamil)

Special Mention: Biryani (Malayalam), Lata Bhagwan Kare (Marathi), Picasso (Marathi).

Best Tulu Film: Pingara, Mishing-Anu Ruwad

Best Khasi Film: Lweduh

Best Haryanvi Film: Choriyaan Choro Se Kam Nahi Hoti

Best Chattishgrahi Film: Bhulamn The Maze

Best Telugu Film: Jersey

Best Tamil Film: Asuran

Best Punjabi Film: Rab Da Radio 2

Best Odiya Film: Sala Budhar Badla and Kalira Atita

Best Manipuri Film: Eigi Kona

Best Malayalam Film: Kalla Nottam

Best Marathi Film: Bardo

Best Konkani Film: Kaajro

Best Kannada Film: Akshi

Best Hindi Film: Chhichhore

Best Bengali Film: Gumnami

Best Assamese Film: Ronuwa Who Never Surrenders

This is Kangana’s fourth National Award after being felicitated for her performance in Queen (2013), and Tanu Weds Manu Returns (2015). The actor also won the Best Supporting Actress Award for her performance in Fashion (2008) alongside Priyanka Chopra Jonas. However, in his career spanning over 30 years, this is the second National Award for Manoj Bajpayee. He was honoured for her performance in Ram Gopal Varma’s Satya back in the year 1998 at the 46th National Film Award ceremony.

