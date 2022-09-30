68th National Film Awards 2022 Live Updates: The National Film Awards ceremony took place in New Delhi. The winners were announced in July this year and on Friday, the government conferred the prominent people from the film industry with the awards. President Droupadi Murmu presented the awards. Apart from film personalities like Ajay Devgn, Suriya, Vishal Bharadwaj among others, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2020 was conferred upon legendary actor Asha Parekh for her exemplary lifetime contribution to Indian Cinema. Suriya’s Tamil film Soorarai Pottru received the Best Feature Film award.Also Read - Thank God: MP Minister Vishvas Sarang Calls Ajay Devgn – Sidharth Malhotra Film ‘Inappropriate’, Seeks Ban

While it's the first national award for Suriya, Ajay has won his third national award after Zakhm and The Legend of Bhagat Singh. Suriya starrer Soorarai Pottru won five national awards, including Best Screenplay, Best Feature Film, Best Actor, Best Actress and Best Music Composer.

AJAY DEVGN RECEIVES HIS THIRD NATIONAL AWARD FOR BEST ACTOR

Reacting to his third National Award win earlier this year, Ajay Devgn expressed happiness in an official statement. He also congratulated co-winner Suriya for Soorarai Pottru. Ajay in his official statement said, "I'm elated to win the Best Actor Award for Tanhaji—The Unsung Warrior at the 68th National Awards along with Suriya who won for Soorarai Pottru. I thank everyone, most of all my creative team, the audience and my fans. I also express my gratitude to my parents & the Almighty for their blessings. Congratulations to all the other winners."

Check this space for all the live updates: