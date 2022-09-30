68th National Film Awards 2022 Live Updates: The National Film Awards ceremony took place in New Delhi. The winners were announced in July this year and on Friday, the government conferred the prominent people from the film industry with the awards. President Droupadi Murmu presented the awards. Apart from film personalities like Ajay Devgn, Suriya, Vishal Bharadwaj among others, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2020 was conferred upon legendary actor Asha Parekh for her exemplary lifetime contribution to Indian Cinema. Suriya’s Tamil film Soorarai Pottru received the Best Feature Film award.Also Read - Thank God: MP Minister Vishvas Sarang Calls Ajay Devgn – Sidharth Malhotra Film ‘Inappropriate’, Seeks Ban

While it's the first national award for Suriya, Ajay has won his third national award after Zakhm and The Legend of Bhagat Singh. Suriya starrer Soorarai Pottru won five national awards, including Best Screenplay, Best Feature Film, Best Actor, Best Actress and Best Music Composer.

AJAY DEVGN RECEIVES HIS THIRD NATIONAL AWARD FOR BEST ACTOR

Reacting to his third National Award win earlier this year, Ajay Devgn expressed happiness in an official statement. He also congratulated co-winner Suriya for Soorarai Pottru. Ajay in his official statement said, "I'm elated to win the Best Actor Award for Tanhaji—The Unsung Warrior at the 68th National Awards along with Suriya who won for Soorarai Pottru. I thank everyone, most of all my creative team, the audience and my fans. I also express my gratitude to my parents & the Almighty for their blessings. Congratulations to all the other winners."

Live Updates

  • 7:09 PM IST

    68h National Film Awards For Best Supporting Actress:

    Lakshmi Priya Chandramouli won the Best Supporting Actress award for Sivaranjaniyum Innum Sila Pengallum (Tamil).
  • 7:07 PM IST

    68th National Film Awards For Best Child Artist:

    Anish Mangesh Gosawi (Tak-Tak – Marathi), Akanksha Pingle and Divyesh Indulkar (Sumi) won the Best Child Artist award.
  • 6:59 PM IST

  • 6:58 PM IST

    68th National Film Awards for Best Female Playback Singer: Nanchamma not just wins the National Film Award for Best Female Playback Singer, but also wins thunderous applause and a standing ovation at Vigyan Bhavan. She wins for her vocals to the song in Malayalam film AK Ayyappanum Koshiyum.

  • 6:48 PM IST

    68th National Film Awards for Best Costume: Shalini Ushadevi and Sudha Kongara get the Best Screenplay Award for their work in Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru.

  • 6:39 PM IST

    68th National Film Award Best Costume award: Nachiket Barve and Mahesh Sherla get the National Film Award for Best Costume Designer for their work in Ajay Devgn starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

  • 6:38 PM IST

    Meanwhile, a glimpse of Suriya and Ajay Devgn from the 68th National Film Awards ceremony in New Delhi.

  • 6:37 PM IST

  • 6:35 PM IST

    Asha Parekh’s speech at 68th National Film Award:

    Asha Parekh, who receives the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for her contribution to Indian cinema, thanks the industry in her speech. A part of her speech reads, “I have been attached to this film industry for the last 60 years. And I continue to be attached to the industry in my own small way. To the younger generation in the industry today, I suggest to have perseverance, determination, discipline and staying grounded. I congratulate all the winners (sic).”