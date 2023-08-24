Home

Entertainment

69th National Film Award: Vicky Kaushal’s ‘Sardar Udham’ Gets The Best Hindi Film Honour

69th National Film Award: Vicky Kaushal’s ‘Sardar Udham’ Gets The Best Hindi Film Honour

Directed by Shoojit Sircar, 'Sardar Udham' which was an OTT release, got honoured with the 'Best Hindi Film' at the 69th National Film Award.

69th National Film Award Vicky Kaushal's 'Sardar Udham' Gets The Best Hindi Film Honour

New Delhi: Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar’s film ‘Sardar Udham‘ starring Vicky Kaushal has been honoured with Best Hindi Film at the 69th National Film Awards.

Trending Now

The award event is being held in the National capital on Wednesday. The film also was named in the Best Production Design, Best Cinematography, Best Costume Design and Best Audiography category.

‘Sardar Udham’ is a biographical historical drama film directed by Shoojit Sircar, and produced by Rising Sun Films in collaboration with Kino Works.

Based on the life of Udham Singh, a freedom fighter from Punjab who assassinated Michael O’Dwyer in London to avenge the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar.

The film also stars Shaun Scott, Stephen Hogan, Amol Parashar, and Banita Sandhu.

The film was also noted for its realistic portrayal of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, being depicted in an extended and graphic sequence.

— except for the headline, nothing else has been changed in this IANS story

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES