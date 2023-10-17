Home

Entertainment

69th National Film Awards: Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, Allu Arjun And Others Felicitated by President Droupadi Murmu – Check Winners List

69th National Film Awards: Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, Allu Arjun And Others Felicitated by President Droupadi Murmu – Check Winners List

69th National Film Awards: Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon and Allu Arjun will be honoured by President Droupadi Murmu at the 69th National Film Awards held at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. Allu Arjun has bagge

69th National Film Awards: Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, Allu Arjun And Others Felicitated by President Droupadi Murmu - Check Winners List

69th National Film Awards: Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon and Allu Arjun will be honoured by President Droupadi Murmu at the 69th National Film Awards held at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. Allu Arjun has bagged the Best Actor Award for his crime action-thriller Pushpa: The Rise. Alia and Kriti share the Bes Actress Award for Gangubai Kathiawadi and Mimi respectively. Alia expressed her gratitude towards Sanjay Leela Bhansali ahead of the ceremony as she arrived in Delhi at the venue. Kriti called Mimi ‘a special film’ in her career.

Trending Now

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES