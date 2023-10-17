69th National Film Awards: Alia Bhatt Wears Her Wedding Saree And Promotes Sustainable Fashion -Check Reactions

Home

Alia Bhatt wore her ethereal wedding saree for the felicitation ceremony of 69th National Film Awards.

National Film Awards 2023: Alia Bhatt was conferred with the 69th National Film Award Best actress for Gungabai. She took her fans by surprise as she donned her ethereal wedding saree by Sabyasachi. Bhatt has always been vocal about sustainable fashion and how there is no shame in repeating one’s outfit. She was accompanied by her husband Ranbir Kapoor for the ceremony.

All the winners of the 69th National Film Awards have arrived in Delhi for the felicitation ceremony at the Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. The winners were announced in August and will be honoured by the President of India , Droupadi Murmu.

