National Film Awards LIVE UPDATES: Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut, Suriya Likely to Win Best Actor; Full Winners List Out Today

The 69th National Film Award will be announced today will be announced on Thursday evening. Joju George, Kangana Ranaut for Thalaivii and Alia Bhatt for Gangubai Kathiawadi are the top contenders in the race.

69th National Film Awards Winners List: The 69th National Film Award will be announced on Thursday evening. Joju George, Kangana Ranaut for Thalaivii and Alia Bhatt for Gangubai Kathiawadi are the top contenders in the race to win the Best Actor honour. The announcement will take place at the National Media Centre in New Delhi. R Madhavan and Suriya also seem to be ahead in the race for the Best Actor award.

It is Alia Bhatt vs Kangna Ranaut again. This time, both have emerged as strong contenders for the National Award. Kangana for her superb performance in Thalaivi and Alia for Gangubai Kathiawadi. Kangana is already a three-time winner. This is first for Alia.

