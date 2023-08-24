Top Recommended Stories

National Film Awards LIVE UPDATES: Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut, Suriya Likely to Win Best Actor; Full Winners List Out Today

The 69th National Film Award will be announced today will be announced on Thursday evening. Joju George, Kangana Ranaut for Thalaivii and Alia Bhatt for Gangubai Kathiawadi are the top contenders in the race.

Updated: August 24, 2023 2:37 PM IST

By India.com Entertainment Desk | Edited by Vineeta Kumar

69th National Film Awards Winners List: The 69th National Film Award will be announced on Thursday evening. Joju George, Kangana Ranaut for Thalaivii and Alia Bhatt for Gangubai Kathiawadi are the top contenders in the race to win the Best Actor honour. The announcement will take place at the National Media Centre in New Delhi. R Madhavan and Suriya also seem to be ahead in the race for the  Best Actor award.

It is Alia Bhatt vs Kangna Ranaut again. This time, both have emerged as strong contenders for the National Award. Kangana for her superb performance in Thalaivi and Alia for Gangubai Kathiawadi. Kangana is already a three-time winner. This is first for Alia.

    Alia or Kangana? It is Alia Bhatt vs Kangna Ranaut again. This time, both have emerged as strong contenders for the National Award. Kangana for her superb performance in Thalaivi and Alia for Gangubai Kathiawadi. Kangana is already a three-time National awardee while this will be first for Alia.

    Ram Charan for 69th National Film Awards: Much like Jr NTR, Ram Charan’s fans are also praying for his big win in the category. His performance in the movie ‘Rangasthalam’ is being considered.

