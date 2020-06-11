In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak in India, the government has issued guidelines, urging people to adopt social distancing and avoid going out in May too. More people than ever are now using streaming services for some much-needed entertainment during the lockdown. This may be great news for streaming giants such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, however, film studios have been feeling the full force of the crisis as all theatres have been shut down. Also Read - Gulabo Sitabo: Know Date, Time of Release, Cast, Songs, Trailer And Everything About Amitabh Bachchan-Ayushmann Khurrana Starrer

So, here's the list of Bollywood movies that are lined up for digital release on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar.

Gulabo Sitabo – Amazon Prime Video

Gulabo Sitabo features Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana. The film, directed by a critically acclaimed director Shoojit Sircar, will be released on May 12, 2020 at 12am.

Gunjan Saxena – Netflix

Gunjan Saxena is a biopic film based on IAF pilot, Gunjan Saxena, who was the first Indian female airforce pilot in combat. It features Janhvi Kapoor in the lead, with Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi and Manav Vij in pivotal roles. The film is produced by Dharma Productions. It will be released on June 12, 2020.

Shakuntala Devi – Amazon Prime Video

Shankuntala Devi featuring Vidya Balan is another film joining the list of Indian shows on Amazon Prime Video. This biopic tells the real story of Shankuntala Devi, who is more famously known as the human-computer and can solve complex calculations within seconds. The movie also features Sanya Malhotra and will be directed by Anu Menon.

Bulbbul – Netflix

Bulbbul is Anushka Sharma’s next production which will release on Netflix. This horror or supernatural thriller film is directed by Anvita Dutt and features Tripti Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Rahul Bose, Paoli Dam, Parambrata Chattopadhyay in lead roles. It will release on June 26, 2020.

Aarya- Disney+ Hotstar

Aarya features Sushmita Sen, Sikander Kher, Namit Das and Ankur Bhatia. The movie will release on Disney+ Hotstar. Aarya is an upcoming Indian crime drama web television series created by Ram Madhvani based on the Dutch drama series Penoza by Pieter Bart Korthuis. The film will release on June 19, 2020.

Laxmi Bomb – Disney+ Hotstar

Laxmi Bomb features Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani. It is a horror-comedy directed by Raghava Lawrence. It revolves around a man possessed by the ghost of a transgender. The film was supposed to hit the theatres on May 22, but due to the COVID-19 crisis, Laxmi Bomb will release online.

Dilli – Amazon Prime Video

Dilli will be a political drama featuring Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Mohd Zeeshan Ayub and Sarah Jane Dias. The show is being created and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.