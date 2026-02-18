7 must-watch Salim Khan movies to watch for FREE, list has Sholay, Deewaar,Don...

Home

From Sholay to dewar, here are 7 films of Salim Khan you can watch for free. Read inside.

As veteran screenwriter Salim Khan is currently at Lilavati Hospital in Bandra after experiencing a health scare, fans across the country are reflecting on the cinematic legacy he helped build. One half of the legendary Salim–Javed duo alongside Javed Akhtar, Khan played a major role in reshaping Hindi cinema during the 1970s and 80s.

From redefining the action genre to pioneering to shaping some classics, Salim Khan’s work stands out in Bollywood history. Here’s a look at some of his most iconic films that every Bollywood fans much watch.

Sholay (1975)

Often described as a cultural phenomenon, Sholay introduced audiences to unforgettable characters like Jai and Veeru. The role was portrayed by the legendary Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra. From its gripping narrative and strong dialogues, the film resonates with the audience even today and is has found its way in the pop meme culture.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Deewaar (1975)

Deewaar’s plot revolved around the story of two brothers walking opposing moral paths. Besides being a superhit, this film cemented Amitabh Bachchan’s image of the “angry young man”, while Shashi Kapoor’s iconic line, “Mere paas maa hai,” became a part of Bollywood history.

Where to watch: Prime Video, YouTube

Zanjeer (1973)

This film not only became a breakthrough film for Amitabh Bachchan, earning him the status of superstardom. But it also marked a significant shift in the industry’s narrative style.

Where to watch: YouTube

Don (1978)

Featuring Bachchan in a thrilling dual role as a feared underworld don and his lookalike, Don was a blend of both, suspense with stylish action. The film later evolved into a successful franchise and remains a benchmark for crime thrillers.

Where to watch: Zee5, Prime Video, YouTube

Mr India (1987)

Blending science fiction with mainstream entertainment, Mr India starred Anil Kapoor and Sridevi and introduced the unforgettable villain Mogambo. From its strong storytelling to its io

Where to watch: Zee5, Prime Video, YouTube

Seeta Aur Geeta (1972)

Featuring Hema Malini in a memorable dual role, this light-hearted yet comedic film not only entertained the audience but also challenged gender stereotypes and went on to become a blockbuster.

Where to watch: JioHotstar, Prime Video, YouTube

Yaadon Ki Baaraat (1973)

Often credited as one of the earliest masala films, it was a full package that blended action, romance, and music into one engaging narrative

Where to watch: Zee5

A Legacy That Continues to Inspire

These films are proof that Salim Khan’s contribution to Indian cinema was massive. His stories didn’t just define an era, but they in fact reshaped mainstream storytelling.

