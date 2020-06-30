The coronavirus scare started in March and since then the lockdown is not getting over. Everyone is coping with it in a specific way. More people than ever are now using streaming services for some much-needed entertainment during the lockdown. Many film releases have been postponed and some are releasing on digital platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+Hotstar, Zee5 to name a few. Be ready to get some chills down your spine as OTT platforms have a lot to give in the month of July. Also Read - Bhuj: The Pride of India Movie Posters: Ajay Devgn And Sanjay Dutt Look Striking in The Story of 1971 Indo-Pak War

Here's a list of movies and web shows to watch in July 2020.

Dil Bechara- Disney + Hotstar

Dil Bechara is the Hindi adaptation of American author John Green’s 2012 novel ‘The Fault in Our Stars.’ The film features late Sushant Singh Rajput and debutant Sanjana Sanghi in lead roles. It will be released for free on their platform on July 24. According to a tweet by Disney+ Hotstar, the film will be available for all as a tribute to Sushant. Dil Bechara will be the late actor’s last film.

Sufiyum Sujatayum- Amazon Prime Video

Malayalam film Sufiyum Sujatayum featuring Aditi Rao Hydari, Jayasurya, Dev Mohan will release on July 3. The film written and directed by Naranipuzha Shanavas and produced by Vijay Babu under his banner Friday Film House.

Breathe: Into The Shadows – Amazon Prime Video

Breathe: Into The Shadows featuring Abhishek Bachchhan, Amit Sadh, Nithya Menen and Sayami Kher will release on July 10 on Amazon Prime Video. The second season of Breathe is created and produced by Abundantia Entertainment.

Unsolved Mysteries – Netflix

Unsolved Mysteries is a crime series that will release on July 1, 2020. It’s joining the list of new shows and movies on Netflix. Unsolved Mysteries is a revival of the 1987 American show that ended in 2010. This time, newer cases are going to be brought to light by creators Terry Dunn Meurer and John Cosgrove.

Shakuntala Devi: The Human Computer – Amazon Prime Video

Shakuntala Devi: The Human Computer featuring Vidya Balan has been commissioned for an OTT release and will stream on Amazon Prime Video, from July 15, 2020. The film was set for a summer 2020 release, but like many other films, bore the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown and will finally see the light of the day online.

Nisabdham – Zee5

Nisabdham is a 2017 Tamil social-drama movie, starring Ajay, Abhinaya, Sathanya, and Kishore. After eight-year-old Bhoomi is sexually abused and injured by a drunkard, her parents try to fight the social stigma surrounding the incident and teach the accused a lesson. Enjoy Nisabdham on ZEE5. Premieres 3rd July 2020.

Penalty – Netflix

Penalty features Kay Kay Menon in the lead along with Manjot Singh, Shashank Arora and Lukram Smil. The film will release on Netflix on July 5, 2020. It tells the story of an aspiring player who’s studying in a Lucknow college and dreams of playing nationally.