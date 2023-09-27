Home

7 Statements Naseeruddin Shah Made About Industry And Movies That Created Controversy

Naseeruddin Shah has never shied away from being outspoken. His personal opinions have consistently sparked meaningful discussions on topics ranging from politics and religion to cinema and others. Recently in an interview, Naseeruddin Shah made a statement that can create controversy. Take a look at his seven most sensitive statements on Bollywood industry and movies that created controversy:

Dara Singh ki ek film itni buri thi…

In a recent interview, Naseeruddin Shah revealed that his childhood went watching Dara Singh’s movies. He said it loud and clear, “One of them were so bad but still I watched it”. “Dara Singh ji acting karte the, and meine unki saari films dekhi hain. Mujhe vishwas nahi hota ek film kitni buri ho sakti hai, lekin dekhta mein sab tha because I was fascinated. He was the first person who turned actor from athlete”, Naseeruddin Shah said in his latest interview with Yuvaa.

Naseeruddin Shah couldn’t watch RRR and Pushpa, criticised the films

Naseeruddin Shah recently commented on RRR and Pushpa and clearly said he didn’t like it. Shah also said that he was unable to watch both the films due to their portrayal of hypermasculinity. “I couldn’t watch RRR and Pushpa. But, I did watch Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan because he is an eminent filmmaker with no agenda. I cannot imagine what people get from watching these films. I would never watch them.” In a different segment of the same interview, he also questioned women liking ‘RRR’ and said, “I don’t know how many women liked RRR.”

I used Filmfare awards as washroom door handles…

Naseeruddin Shah made an explosive statement while giving an interview to Lallantop. He confessed that he used Filmfare Awards to make washroom door handles. He said, “Any actor who has put their life and effort into portraying a role is a good actor. If you just pick one person from the lot and say that ‘this is the best actor of the year’, how’s it fair? I am not proud of those awards. I did not even go collect the last two awards I received. So, when I built a farmhouse I decided to put these awards there. Whoever goes to the washroom will get two awards each as the handles are made of the Filmfare awards.”

Films like Gadar 2, The Kashmir Files are so massively popular, it is harmful, disturbing…

Naseeruddin Shah is disturbed by the ‘massive’ popularity of Bollywood films The Kashmir Files, The Kerala Story, and Gadar 2. In his interview with Free Press Journal, he said that the filmmakers of these movies are doing something ‘very harmful’. Shah’s statement read, “Films like Kerala Story and Gadar 2, I haven’t seen them but I know what they are about, it’s disturbing that films like Kashmir Files are so massively popular whereas films made by Sudhir Mishra, Anubhav Sinha, and Hansal Mehta, who are trying to portray the truth of their times don’t get seen. But it’s important that these filmmakers don’t lose heart and continue telling stories.”

Mainstream cinema has ruined the taste of the audience…

While talking to IANS, Naseeruddin Shah said, “Our mainstream cinema has ruined the taste of the audience forever. Filmmaker Satyajit Ray mentioned this thing in his book titled ‘Our films, their films’ which he wrote 50 years ago. He wasn’t running down Indian films but he was merely comparing the Indian filmmakers with international filmmakers. It’s been over 100 years for our cinema, and our mainstream cinema keeps making the same kind of films, many stories that you find in mainstream films can be found in Indian epics like ‘Mahabharata’ which is one of the greatest epics written. Every mainstream film that you see in India has some or other references from the; Mahabharata’. Either that or Shakespeare. Every cliche in Hindi mainstream cinemas has been heavily borrowed from Shakespeare.”

When Naseeruddin Shah called Rajesh Khanna a poor actor

Naseeruddin Shah made controversial remarks about the late actor Rajesh Khanna in 2016, referring to him as a poor actor. His remarks received significant backlash from fans and colleagues, who defended the late actor’s contribution to Indian cinema and questioned Shah’s perspective.

When Naseeruddin Shah called Anupam Kher a clown

Naseeruddin criticised Anupam Kher for his alleged sycophantic behavior. This unfiltered comment from a fellow industry colleague surprised many and led to a widespread discussion about professional courtesy and respect within the film industry.

