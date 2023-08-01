Home

7 Years After Accusing Kangana Ranaut of Doing ‘Black Magic’, Adhyayan Suman Says He Spoke ‘Out of Respect’ For Her

In his latest interview, Adhyayan Suman says he didn't want to create a big issue of his relationship with Kangana Ranaut and therefore, he didn't organise any press conference. He further says he spoke 'out of respect' for the 'other person' at that time.

Kangana Ranaut and Adhyayan Suman (File Photo)

Kangana Ranaut and Adhyayan Suman dated each other back in 2009. After their breakup, the latter made many allegations against his ex and said she abused him both mentally and physically. In an interview in 2016, when Kangana was at loggerheads with Hrithik Roshan, Adhyayan again spoke out to accuse her of performing black magic. Now, seven years after making those allegations, he is once again speaking about his relationship with Kangana.

In an interview with News18Showsha, the former actor mentioned that he never tried to create any controversy or take advantage of whatever conspired between him and Kangana at that time. The 35-year-old said if his intention was to take attention from his relationship, he would have called a big press conference. He further said whatever he did, he said ‘out of respect for the other person’ – with the ‘other person’ being Kangana, we assume.

Adhyayan was quoted as saying, “I don’t regret speaking about my relationship. I spoke about it like any human being would. I spoke about it at a point when people didn’t know about my side of the story. If you recall, there were no press conferences arranged. I never created a hullabaloo saying that things happened to me. It was just once that I spoke out of respect for that person and more importantly, for myself.”

Adhyana Suman Says He Was Not ‘Publicity Hungry’ When He Spoke About Kangana Ranaut

The actor who was recently seen in the web series ‘Inspector Avinash’ alongside Urvashi Rautela and Randeep Hooda, went on talk about ‘his side’ of the story. He said he simply wanted to tell the other side of the coin and make people aware of how he suffered in the relationship. Adhyayan said after listening to his story, the same people who earlier ridiculed him, apologised to him. “If I was publicity hungry, I would’ve spoken about it back in 2009 when I had the relationship and not in 2017. What difference does it make to my career? You don’t get work because of your affairs but because of your talent. People judged me back then but then they came back and apologised to me after I spoke about my side of the story. I faced backlash but I don’t regret it at all,” he explained.

When Adhyayan Suman Accused Kangana Ranaut of Performing ‘Black Magic’

Adhyayan, in a 2016 interview with DNA, had accused Kangana of doing certain Pujas and introducing him to an astrologer called Pallavi who would only say negative things about him. He had said, “One day Kangana called me at home in the night to do some puja. I reached at 11.30 pm as the puja was to start at 12. She had a small guest room in her apartment and she had covered it in black, including black curtains. There were some random statues of God, fire all around, some scary things kept puja. She asked me to chant some mantras, and locked me in. I was terrified. I didn’t do it and I came out and told her that I had. Then she started taking me to Pallavi frequently. One day Pallavi said to go to the graveyard at 12 am and throw these certain things. I was chilled to the bone! I didn’t go.”

He then said his mother once called a priest at home who warned her against a ‘Pahadi girl’ in his life mixing her ‘impure blood in his food’. Later, Kangana laughed off these allegations and said, he liked being called the ‘black magic witch’ by her ex-boyfriend.

