70th Filmfare Awards: Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 scores big, Amitabh Bachchan wins…, check out complete list

Pushpa 2 rules Telugu, Amaran dominates Tamil, Aadujeevitham wins big in Malayalam as the 70th Filmfare awards South celebrate regional cinema in Kochi.

70th Filmfare Awards: The 70th edition of the Filmfare Awards South took place on February 22 at the Adlux Convention Centre in Kochi, bringing together some of the biggest names from Tamil, Malayalam, Malayalam and Kannada cinema. The annual ceremony celebrated outstanding performances and technical excellence across regional industries, turning the spotlight on films that shaped the past year.

From big commercial entertainers to critically acclaimed dramas, the night saw a mix of mass favourites and artistic triumphs. While Pushpa 2: The Rule dominated the Telugu category, Amaran emerged as a strong force in Tamil cinema. In Malayalam, Aadujeevitham picked up major honours, while Shakhahaari led the Kannada winners.

Check out the full list of winners:

Telugu

Best Film

Pushpa 2: the Rule Best Director

Sukumar (Pushpa 2: the Rule) Best Film (Critics’)

Lucky Baskhar (Venky Atluri) Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male)

Allu Arjun (Pushpa 2: the Rule) Best Actor (Critics’)

Teja Sajja (Hanu-Man) Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female)

Nivetha Thomas (35 Chinna Katha Kaadu) Best Actress (Critics’)

Kajal Aggarwal (Satyabhama) Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male)

Amitabh Bachchan (Kalki 2898 Ad) Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female)

Anjali (Gangs of Godavari) Best Music Album

Devi Sri Prasad (Pushpa 2: the Rule) Best Lyrics

Ramjogayya Sastry (Chuttamalle – Devara: Part 1) Best Playback Singer (Male)

Sri Krishna (Kurchi Madathapetti – Guntur Kaaram) Best Playback Singer (Female)

Shilpa Rao (Chuttamalle – Devara: Part 1) Best Debut Director

Yadhu Vamsi (Committee Kurrollu) Best Debut Male

Sandeep Saroj (Committee Kurrollu) Best Debut Female

Nayan Sarika (Gam Gam Ganesha) Best Production Design

Nitin Zihani Choudhary (Kalki 2898 Ad) Ramakrishna & Monika (Pushpa 2: the Rule) Best Choreography

Sekhar Master (Kurchi Madathapetti – Guntur Kaaram)

Tamil

Best Film

Amaran Best Director

Ps Vinothraj (Kottukkaali) and Rajkumar Periasamy (Amaran) Best Film (Critics’)

Meiyazhagan (C. Prem Kumar) Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male)

Sivakarthikeyan (Amaran) Best Actor (Critics’)

Aravind Swami (Meiyazhagan) Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female)

Sai Pallavi (Amaran) Best Actress (Critics’)

Anna Ben (Kottukkaali) Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male)

Karthi (Meiyazhagan) Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female)

Parvathy Thiruvothu (Thangalaan) and Swasika (Lubber Pandhu) Best Music Album

G V Prakash Kumar (Amaran) Best Lyrics

Uma Devi (Yaaro Ivan Yaaro – Meiyazhagan) Best Playback Singer (Male)

Haricharan (Hey Minnale – Amaran) Best Playback Singer (Female)

Shweta Mohan (Hey Minnale- Amaran) Best Debut Director

Suresh Mari (J Baby) Tamizharasan Pachamuthu (Lubber Pandhu) Best Debut Male

Hridhu Haroon (Thugs) Best Debut Female

Sri Gouri Priya (Lover) Best Cinematography

C.h. Sai (Amaran) Outstanding Performance

Vikram (Thangalaan)

Kannada

Best Film

Shakhahaari Best Director

Prithvi Konanur (Hadinelentu) Best Film (Critics’)

Blink (Srinidhi Bengaluru) Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male)

Srii Murali (Bagheera) Best Actor (Critics’)

Gowrishankar (Kerebete) Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female)

Akshatha Pandavapura (Koli Esru) Best Actress (Critics’)

Ankita Amar (Ibbani Tabbida Ileyali) Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male)

Gopal Krishna Deshpande (Blink) Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female)

Priya Shatamarshan (Bheema) Best Music Album

Arjun Janya (Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi) Best Lyrics

V. Nagendra Prasad (Dwapara – Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi) Best Playback Singer (Male)

Jaskaran Singh (Dwapara – Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi) Best Playback Singer (Female)

Shruthi Prahlada (Hithalaka Karibyada – Karataka Damanaka) Best Debut Male

Samarjit Lankesh (Gowri) Best Debut Female

Bindu Shivaram (Kerebete)

Malayalam

Best Film

Manjummel Boys Best Director

Rahul Sadasivan (Bramayugam) Best Film (Critics’)

Ullozhukku (Christo Tomy) and Kishkindha Kaandam (Dinjith Ayyathan) Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male)

Mammootty (Bramayugam) Best Actor (Critics’)

Prithviraj Sukumaran (Aadujeevitham) and Asif Ali (Kishkindha Kaandam) Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female)

Urvashi (Ullozhukku) Best Actress (Critics’)

Zarin Shihab (Aattam) Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male)

Vijayaraghavan (Kishkindha Kaandam) Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female)

Lijomol Jose (Her) Best Music Album

Sushin Syam (Aavesham) Best Lyrics

Rafeeq Ahammed (Periyone – Aadujeevitham) Best Playback Singer (Male)

Jithin Raj (Periyone – Aadujeevitham) Best Playback Singer (Female)

Vaikom Vijayalakshmi (Angu Vaana Konilu – Arm) Best Debut Director

Joju George (Pani) and Jithin Laal (Arm) Best Debut Male

K R Gokul (Aadujeevitham) and Abhimanyu S Thilakan (Marco) Best Debut Female

Methil Devika (Kadha Innuvare) Best Cinematography

Sunil K S (Aadujeevitham) Breakthrough in Filmmaking

Anand Ekarshi (Aattam) Lifetime Achievement Award

Sreenivasan and Sreekumaran Thampi Cine Icon Award

Bhavana

