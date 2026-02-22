  • Home
70th Filmfare Awards: Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 scores big, Amitabh Bachchan wins…, check out complete list

Pushpa 2 rules Telugu, Amaran dominates Tamil, Aadujeevitham wins big in Malayalam as the 70th Filmfare awards South celebrate regional cinema in Kochi.

Published date india.com Published: February 22, 2026 5:18 PM IST
email india.com By Shiwani email india.com
70th Filmfare Awards: The 70th edition of the Filmfare Awards South took place on February 22 at the Adlux Convention Centre in Kochi, bringing together some of the biggest names from Tamil, Malayalam, Malayalam and Kannada cinema. The annual ceremony celebrated outstanding performances and technical excellence across regional industries, turning the spotlight on films that shaped the past year.

From big commercial entertainers to critically acclaimed dramas, the night saw a mix of mass favourites and artistic triumphs. While Pushpa 2: The Rule dominated the Telugu category, Amaran emerged as a strong force in Tamil cinema. In Malayalam, Aadujeevitham picked up major honours, while Shakhahaari led the Kannada winners.

Check out the full list of winners:

Telugu

  1. Best Film
    Pushpa 2: the Rule
  2. Best Director
    Sukumar (Pushpa 2: the Rule)
  3. Best Film (Critics’)
    Lucky Baskhar (Venky Atluri)
  4. Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male)
    Allu Arjun (Pushpa 2: the Rule)
  5. Best Actor (Critics’)
    Teja Sajja (Hanu-Man)
  6. Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female)
    Nivetha Thomas (35 Chinna Katha Kaadu)
  7. Best Actress (Critics’)
    Kajal Aggarwal (Satyabhama)
  8. Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male)
    Amitabh Bachchan (Kalki 2898 Ad)
  9. Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female)
    Anjali (Gangs of Godavari)
  10. Best Music Album
    Devi Sri Prasad (Pushpa 2: the Rule)
  11. Best Lyrics
    Ramjogayya Sastry (Chuttamalle – Devara: Part 1)
  12. Best Playback Singer (Male)
    Sri Krishna (Kurchi Madathapetti – Guntur Kaaram)
  13. Best Playback Singer (Female)
    Shilpa Rao (Chuttamalle – Devara: Part 1)
  14. Best Debut Director
    Yadhu Vamsi (Committee Kurrollu)
  15. Best Debut Male
    Sandeep Saroj (Committee Kurrollu)
  16. Best Debut Female
    Nayan Sarika (Gam Gam Ganesha)
  17. Best Production Design
    Nitin Zihani Choudhary (Kalki 2898 Ad)
  18. Ramakrishna & Monika (Pushpa 2: the Rule)
  19. Best Choreography
    Sekhar Master (Kurchi Madathapetti – Guntur Kaaram)

Tamil

  1. Best Film
    Amaran
  2. Best Director
    Ps Vinothraj (Kottukkaali) and Rajkumar Periasamy (Amaran)
  3. Best Film (Critics’)
    Meiyazhagan (C. Prem Kumar)
  4. Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male)
    Sivakarthikeyan (Amaran)
  5. Best Actor (Critics’)
    Aravind Swami (Meiyazhagan)
  6. Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female)
    Sai Pallavi (Amaran)
  7. Best Actress (Critics’)
    Anna Ben (Kottukkaali)
  8. Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male)
    Karthi (Meiyazhagan)
  9. Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female)
    Parvathy Thiruvothu (Thangalaan) and Swasika (Lubber Pandhu)
  10. Best Music Album
    G V Prakash Kumar (Amaran)
  11. Best Lyrics
    Uma Devi (Yaaro Ivan Yaaro – Meiyazhagan)
  12. Best Playback Singer (Male)
    Haricharan (Hey Minnale – Amaran)
  13. Best Playback Singer (Female)
    Shweta Mohan (Hey Minnale- Amaran)
  14. Best Debut Director
    Suresh Mari (J Baby)
  15. Tamizharasan Pachamuthu (Lubber Pandhu)
  16. Best Debut Male
    Hridhu Haroon (Thugs)
  17. Best Debut Female
    Sri Gouri Priya (Lover)
  18. Best Cinematography
    C.h. Sai (Amaran)
  19. Outstanding Performance
    Vikram (Thangalaan)

Kannada

  1. Best Film
    Shakhahaari
  2. Best Director
    Prithvi Konanur (Hadinelentu)
  3. Best Film (Critics’)
    Blink (Srinidhi Bengaluru)
  4. Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male)
    Srii Murali (Bagheera)
  5. Best Actor (Critics’)
    Gowrishankar (Kerebete)
  6. Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female)
    Akshatha Pandavapura (Koli Esru)
  7. Best Actress (Critics’)
    Ankita Amar (Ibbani Tabbida Ileyali)
  8. Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male)
    Gopal Krishna Deshpande (Blink)
  9. Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female)
    Priya Shatamarshan (Bheema)
  10. Best Music Album
    Arjun Janya (Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi)
  11. Best Lyrics
    V. Nagendra Prasad (Dwapara – Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi)
  12. Best Playback Singer (Male)
    Jaskaran Singh (Dwapara – Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi)
  13. Best Playback Singer (Female)
    Shruthi Prahlada (Hithalaka Karibyada – Karataka Damanaka)
  14. Best Debut Male
    Samarjit Lankesh (Gowri)
  15. Best Debut Female
    Bindu Shivaram (Kerebete)

Malayalam

  1. Best Film
    Manjummel Boys
  2. Best Director
    Rahul Sadasivan (Bramayugam)
  3. Best Film (Critics’)
    Ullozhukku (Christo Tomy) and Kishkindha Kaandam (Dinjith Ayyathan)
  4. Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male)
    Mammootty (Bramayugam)
  5. Best Actor (Critics’)
    Prithviraj Sukumaran (Aadujeevitham) and Asif Ali (Kishkindha Kaandam)
  6. Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female)
    Urvashi (Ullozhukku)
  7. Best Actress (Critics’)
    Zarin Shihab (Aattam)
  8. Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male)
    Vijayaraghavan (Kishkindha Kaandam)
  9. Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female)
    Lijomol Jose (Her)
  10. Best Music Album
    Sushin Syam (Aavesham)
  11. Best Lyrics
    Rafeeq Ahammed (Periyone – Aadujeevitham)
  12. Best Playback Singer (Male)
    Jithin Raj (Periyone – Aadujeevitham)
  13. Best Playback Singer (Female)
    Vaikom Vijayalakshmi (Angu Vaana Konilu – Arm)
  14. Best Debut Director
    Joju George (Pani) and Jithin Laal (Arm)
  15. Best Debut Male
    K R Gokul (Aadujeevitham) and Abhimanyu S Thilakan (Marco)
  16. Best Debut Female
    Methil Devika (Kadha Innuvare)
  17. Best Cinematography
    Sunil K S (Aadujeevitham)
  18. Breakthrough in Filmmaking
    Anand Ekarshi (Aattam)
  19. Lifetime Achievement Award
    Sreenivasan and Sreekumaran Thampi
  20. Cine Icon Award
    Bhavana

About the Author

Shiwani

Shiwani

Shiwani works as a Senior Sub Editor at India.com, covering entertainment and lifestyle. With a strong background in media, she is a true cinema buff who loves keeping up with the latest in pop cultur ... Read More

