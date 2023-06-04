Home

72 Hoorain: After 'The Kerala Story' Another Film on Radical Extremism And Religious Fanaticism

72 Hoorain: Bollywood is finally coming up with hard-hitting and uncomfortable themes on controversial themes. Films have always been based on diverse issues concerning society in India. However, a different perspective and outlook towards socio-political issues has emerged after the success of The Tashkent Files, The Kashmir Files and The Kerala Story. Vivek Agnihotri, who has always rooted for an alternate narrative has often argued about room for all kinds of views in terms of storytelling. After the teaser of Randeep Hooda starrer Swatantra Veer Savarkar left netizens divided, another film announcement is surely going to become a debatable topic. The first look of national award-winning filmmaker Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan’s 72 Hoorain was released on social media.

The first looks clip begins with the voiceover which says, “Tumne jo Jihaad ka raasta chuna hai, wo tumko seedha Jannat me leke jayega, kunwari, anchhui hui, tumhari hongi humesha k liye. (The path of Jihaad that you have chosen, will leade you to Jannat, virgin girls will be yours forever.)” Pictures of Osama Bin Laden, Ajmal Kasab, Yakub Memon, Hafiz Saeed and Masood Azhar are showcased in the teaser video. The director has said in one of his statements that, “The slow poisoning of the mind by perpetrators turns ordinary individuals into suicide bombers. Let us remember that even the bombers themselves, with families like ours, have fallen victim to the twisted beliefs and brainwashing of terrorist leaders. Trapped in a deadly illusion of 72 virgins, they embark on a path of destruction, ultimately meeting a gruesome fate,” as reported by Zee News. Co-producer Ashoke Pandit opined, “The movie will definitely make you ponder upon certain beliefs prevailing in the society and how they are a mere figment of imagination. It will make you think about the concepts and ideologies that are not even close to reality in any way, and how they are merely used to brainwash people to mould them into terrorists in the name of jihad.”

