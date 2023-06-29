Home

’72 Hoorain’ Controversy Explained: Why Has CBFC Denied Certificate to Ashoke Pandit’s Film?

CBFC on Tuesday denied the certification to the trailer of '72 Hoorain', a film which won a National Award in 2021. The film's producer Ashoke Pandit now reaches out to Prasoon Joshi and Anurag Thakur. Here's what the whole matter is about.

'72 Hoorain' Controversy Explained (Photo: Movie Poster)

72 Hoorain controversy explained: The trailer of the movie ’72 Hoorain’ hit the screens on Wednesday amid rejection from a section of the audience and denial of the certificate from the Central Board. The Ashoke Pandit-produced film is about radical extremism and religious fanaticism. It stars Pavan Malhotra and Aamir Bashir in important roles. On Wednesday, Pandit posted a video on social media and revealed that the CBFC hasn’t certified the trailer of their film yet. He wondered why the film certification authority decided to do so when ’72 Hoorain‘ has already gotten the stamp of approval from the government via a National Award win.

What’s Shown in the Trailer of ’72 Hoorain’?

The film is directed by Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan. It is a story about radicalization and religious fundamentalism. The trailer of the film begins with late Pakistani actor Rasheed Naz as Maulvi preaching about the ’72 Hoorain’ in jannat (heaven) which will only be granted to the true followers of the religion. Pavan who plays the role of Hakim and Aamir Bashir who is Bilal are seen discussing how their religion allows them leisure in the afterlife. The visuals of bomb blasts and terrorist attacks are constantly juxtaposed with the conversation. The promo ends with two dead bodies of terrorists being thrown into the water as Hakim and Bilal look at them. It is later revealed that both of them died in a terrorist attack as they agreed to become human bombs for their cause. The visuals of blasts and bloodshed are horrifying and the scenes of Rasheed Naz as Maulvi are similar to the narrative of ‘The Kerala Story’.

Divided Opinion on ’72 Hoorain’

The film’s trailer has ignited all sorts of reactions. While a section of the audience has hailed it for showing a mirror to society, another section has condemned it for allegedly encouraging Islamophobia. Earlier this month, prominent religious and political leaders in Kashmir decried the negative portrayal of Muslims in 72 Hoorain, saying the movie “hurts the sentiments” of the community.

Defending the content of the film, the film’s co-producer Gulab Singh Tanwar said it is an attempt to provide a direction to society. “It shows the state of society and also endeavours to give direction to society. And, sometimes, in order to give a direction, you need to tell a lot of truth. But there are some topics in India, which people have been afraid to talk about since the past 100-200 years (even) though everybody knows the truth,” he said at the trailer launch event.

Makers Defend ’72 Hoorain’ After CBFC Denies Certificate to Trailer

Expressing his shock and dismay over the denial of the certification, Ashoke Pandit told the media in Mumbai that they have reached out to Prasoon Joshi, the chairperson of the CBFC, and Information & Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur to take notice of the issue. Pandit released a video and said, “We, the makers, of the film ’72 Hoorain’ are quite shocked and surprised because the censor board today refused to give us a certificate for our trailer. It’s quite funny and sad that a film that has won a National Award, a film which has won an award at IFFI (International Film Festival of India), the visuals are the same as what was then in the film, what is there in the trailer. So on one side, you have given a National Award to the film, and on the other side, you are refusing a certificate to the trailer of the film (sic).”

He further called it an act of ‘snatching away’ their creative independence and freedom of expression, and asked Joshi to ct against the ‘black sheep in CBFC’.

Written by Anil Pandey and Junaid Wasi, ’72 Hoorain’ was earlier premiered at the International Film Festival of India in Goa in 2019 where it received the ICFT-UNESCO GANDHI MEDAL Special Mention. It was given the Best Direction award at the National Film Award in 2021.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.