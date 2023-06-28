Home

72 Hoorain Trailer Review: Ashoke Pandit’s Controversial Film is a Satire on Radicalization And Terrorism

72 Hoorain Trailer Review: Ashoke Pandit's controversial film is a satirical take on radicalization and religious extremism.

72 Hoorain Trailer Review: 72 Hoorain, produced by Ashoke Pandit and national-award winning director Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan has divided netizens and movie buffs. The film got into controversy after its teaser was released on June 4, 2023. The trailer of movie about radicalization and religious fundamentalism has been denied certification by the censor board that has enraged Ashoke Pandit. The co-producer stated that he would go ahead with the digital release of the trailer. The trailer showcases a satirical take on terrorism and extremism. The promo shows two men who are brainwashed by a cleric discussing about heaven and virgin women after sacrificing their lives.

CHECK OUT 72 HOORAIN TRAILER AND TEASER:

72 HOORAIN TRAILER SHOWS A SATIRICAL STORY ON A CONTROVERSIAL THEME

The trailer starts by introducing late Pakistani actor Rasheed Naz as Maulvi (an expert or teacher in Islamic law) who peaches about 72 Hoorain. We then see Pavan Malhotra as Hakim and Aamir Bashir as Bilal boasting of the leisure and the 72 virgins in heaven only granted to the true followers of religion. While the duo sits in a high-rise tower and discusses about life post death, visuals of bomb blasts and terrorist attack are shown. The promo ends with two dead bodies of terrorists being thrown into the water as Hakim and Bilal look at it. It is later revealed that both of them died in a terrorist attack as they agreed to become human bomb for their cause. The visuals of blasts and bloodshed are horrifying and the scenes of Rasheed Naz as Maulvi are similar to the narrative of The Kerala Story. Despite the film based on a controversial theme about religious fanaticism, it is too early to judge the film from the trailer. However, the sensitive subject matter would surely give enough content for TV debates and arguments.

72 Hoorain is scheduled to release on July 7, 2023.

