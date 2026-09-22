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72nd National Film Awards Winners LIVE: Kartik Aaryan, Dhanush and Yami Gautam honoured with prestigious awards

National Film Awards 2026 LIVE Updates: Anant Nag receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award; Kartik Aaryan, Dhanush and Yami Gautam honoured.

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Kartik Aaryan and Dhanush at 72nd National Awards

The 72nd National Film Awards held today, September 22, at Ekta Nagar in Kevadia, Gujarat, with several of Indian cinema’s biggest names set to receive honours. President Droupadi Murmu presented the awards, which recognise achievements in Indian cinema for 2024. Veteran Kannada actor Anant Nag honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for his contribution to Indian cinema. The award recognises his career spanning more than five decades.

Among the other major winners are Mammootty and Kartik Aaryan, who have been named joint winners of Best Actor for Bramayugam and Chandu Champion, respectively. Yami Gautam has been named Best Actress for Article 370.

The ceremony saw veteran actor Anant Nag receive the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2024, the highest honour conferred for an outstanding contribution to Indian cinema. His career spans more than five decades and includes work across Kannada and Indian cinema.

The ceremony has also seen several stars arrive at the venue. Kartik Aaryan and Dhanush were seen seated together inside the venue, while Yami Gautam arrived with her husband and filmmaker Aditya Dhar.

Check the National Film Awards 2026 LIVE Updates Here