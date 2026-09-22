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72nd National Film Awards Winners LIVE: Kartik Aaryan, Dhanush and Yami Gautam honoured with prestigious awards

National Film Awards 2026 LIVE Updates: Anant Nag receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award; Kartik Aaryan, Dhanush and Yami Gautam honoured.

Written by: Kritika Vaid
Updated: September 22, 2026, 5:18 PM IST
72nd National Film Awards Winners LIVE: Kartik Aaryan, Dhanush and Yami Gautam honoured with prestigious awards
Kartik Aaryan and Dhanush at 72nd National Awards

The 72nd National Film Awards held today, September 22, at Ekta Nagar in Kevadia, Gujarat, with several of Indian cinema’s biggest names set to receive honours. President Droupadi Murmu presented the awards, which recognise achievements in Indian cinema for 2024. Veteran Kannada actor Anant Nag honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for his contribution to Indian cinema. The award recognises his career spanning more than five decades.

Among the other major winners are Mammootty and Kartik Aaryan, who have been named joint winners of Best Actor for Bramayugam and Chandu Champion, respectively. Yami Gautam has been named Best Actress for Article 370.

Read more: 72nd National Film Awards: Filmmaker Rahul Dholakia questions why ceremony was shifted to Gujarat

The ceremony saw veteran actor Anant Nag receive the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2024, the highest honour conferred for an outstanding contribution to Indian cinema. His career spans more than five decades and includes work across Kannada and Indian cinema.

The ceremony has also seen several stars arrive at the venue. Kartik Aaryan and Dhanush were seen seated together inside the venue, while Yami Gautam arrived with her husband and filmmaker Aditya Dhar.

Check the National Film Awards 2026 LIVE Updates Here

Follow updates here:

  • Sep 22, 2026 5:16 PM IST
    Music awards
    Best Music Direction (Songs): Shashwat Sachdev (Article 370)
    Best Music Direction (Background Score): GV Prakash Kumar (Amaran)
    Best Lyrics: Manoj Muntashir (Maidaan)
    Best Male Playback Singer: Abhay Jodhpurkar, for Navasachi Gauri Mazi (Gharat Ganpati)
    Best Female Playback Singer: Vaikom Vijayalakshmi, for Angu Vaana Konilu (ARM)
    Best Choreography: Vijay Ganguly (Stree 2)
  • Sep 22, 2026 5:15 PM IST
    Technical awards
    Best Cinematography: Shehnad Jalaal (Bramayugam)
    Best Production Design: Nitin Zihani Choudhary (Kalki 2898 AD)
    Best Action Direction: Anl Arasu (Maharaja)
    Best Editing: R Kalaivannan (Amaran)
    Best Sound Design: Manas Choudhary (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3)
    Best Costume Design: Deepali Noor and Sheetal Sharma (Pushpa 2)
    Best Make-up Artist: P Ravi Kumar (Committee Kurrollu)
    Best Choreography: Vijay Ganguly (Stree 2)
  • Sep 22, 2026 5:12 PM IST
    Writing awards
    Best Screenplay: Sukumar (Pushpa 2) and Yogesh Deshpande (Swargandharva Sudhir Phadke)
    Best Dialogue Writer: Venky Atluri (Lucky Baskhar)
  • Sep 22, 2026 5:08 PM IST

    Feature Film Awards


    Best Feature Film:     Article 370

    Best Actor:     Kartik Aaryan for Chandu Champion and Mammootty for Bramayugam

    Best Actress:     Yami Gautam for Article 370

    Best Director:     Rajkumar Periasamy for Amaran

    Best Supporting Actor:     Sanjay Mishra for Bhakshak

    Best Supporting Actress    : Ropashree Varkady for Mithya and Sachana Namidass for Maharaja

    Best Debut Director:     Randeep Hooda for Swatantrya Veer Savarkar

    Best Feature Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment:     Kalki 2898 AD

    Best Film Promoting National, Social Values    : Captain Miller

    Best Children’s Film:     Chinna Katha Kaadu

    Best Child Artist:     Riddhiman Banerjee, Tapomoy Deb, Gitashree Chakraborty, Arundev Pothula and Athish S Shetty

  • Sep 22, 2026 5:05 PM IST

    72nd National Film Awards 2026: Dhanush wins second award

    Dhanush has received his second honour of the night at the 72nd National Film Awards. His directorial venture Raayan has been named the Best Tamil Feature Film.

  • Sep 22, 2026 4:53 PM IST

    Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw says National Film Awards to be held at new venue every year

  • Sep 22, 2026 4:50 PM IST

    Committee Kurrollu has won the Best Telugu Film award at the 72nd National Film Awards.

  • Sep 22, 2026 4:46 PM IST

    Dhanush Honoured at 72nd National Film Awards

    Actor-filmmaker Dhanush received two honours at the 72nd National Film Awards ceremony. His directorial venture Raayan was awarded Best Tamil Feature Film, while Dhanush also received a Special Mention for his performance in Captain Miller. The two awards recognise his work both as a director and an actor.

    https://x.com/Avinash_R13/status/2102354923710992403/photo/1

  • Sep 22, 2026 4:45 PM IST

    72nd National Film Awards: Anant Nag gets standing ovation

    Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw praised veteran actor Anant Nag during his speech at the 72nd National Film Awards. Nag, who is being honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, received a standing ovation from the audience.

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About the Author

Kritika Vaid

Kritika Vaid

Lead – Entertainment & Lifestyle. Kritika believes that behind every blockbuster, and every breaking headline, is a story told in both frames and figures. She brings over 12 years of experienc ... Read More

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