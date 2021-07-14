73rd Emmy Nominations Full List: The nominees for the 73rd Emmy Awards were announced on Tuesday, July 13. Netflix’s Indian Matchmaking show starring Sima Taparia received mixed reviews but was widely watched as it has been nominated in the Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program category in the 73rd Emmy Awards. Not only this, Friends: The Reunion, which was released in May, scored a nomination for an outstanding pre-recorded variety special.Also Read - Netflix' Delhi Crime Bags International Emmy Award For Best Drama Series, First Ever For India!

73rd Emmy Nominations List also includes frontrunners such as The Handmaid’s Tale, The Crown, Ted Lasso, WandaVision, and Mare of Easttown. Jason Sudeikis, Paul Bettany, Michael Douglas, Olivia Colman, Kate Winslet, Emma Corrin, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Elizabeth Olsen. Also Read - Emmys 2020: 24-Year-Old Zendaya Makes History, Becomes Youngest Actor to Win 'Lead Actress in Drama Category'

Take a look at the complete list of 2021 Emmy nominees

Drama Series

The Boys (Amazon Prime Video) Also Read - Donald Glover's 'Atlanta' renewed for season three on FX

Bridgerton (Netflix)

The Crown (Netflix)

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Lovecraft Country (HBO)

The Mandalorian (Disney Plus)

Pose (FX)

This Is Us (NBC)

Comedy Series

Black-ish (ABC)

Cobra Kai (Netflix)

Emily in Paris (Netflix)

Hacks (HBO Max)

The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)

The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

Pen15 (Hulu)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV Plus)

Limited Series

I May Destroy You (HBO)

Mare of Easttown (HBO)

The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)

The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime Video)

WandaVision (Disney Plus)

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

Jonathan Majors (Lovecraft Country)

Josh O’Connor (The Crown)

Rege-Jean Page (Bridgerton)

Billy Porter (Pose)

Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason)

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Uzo Aduba (In Treatment)

Olivia Colman (The Crown)

Emma Corrin (The Crown)

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Mj Rodriguez (Pose)

Jurnee Smollett (Lovecraft Country)

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)

Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)

William H. Macy (Shameless)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Kenan Thompson (Kenan)

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Aidy Bryant (Shrill)

Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)

Allison Janney (Mom)

Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Paul Bettany (WandaVision)

Hugh Grant (The Undoing)

Ewan McGregor (Halston)

Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton)

Leslie Odom Jr. (Hamilton)

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You)

Cynthia Erivo (Genius: Aretha)

Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision)

Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit)

Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown)

Variety Talk Series

Conan

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Last Show With Stephen Colbert

Competition Program

The Amazing Race

Nailed It

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Television Movie

Dolly Parton’s Christmas On The Square

Oslo

Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia

Sylvie’s Love

Uncle Frank

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Giancarlo Esposito (The Mandalorian)

O-T Fagbenie (The Handmaid’s Tale)

John Lithgow (Perry Mason)

Tobias Menzies (The Crown)

Max Minghella (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Chris Sullivan (This Is Us)

Bradley Whitford (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Michael K Williams (Lovecraft Country)

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Gillian Anderson (The Crown)

Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)

Madeline Brewer (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Ann Dowd (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Aunjanue Ellis (Lovecraft Country)

Emerald Fennell (The Crown)

Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Samira Wiley (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Carl Clemons-Hopkins (Hacks)

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

Brendan Hunt (Ted Lasso)

Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)

Paul Reiser (The Kominsky Method)

Jeremy Swift (Ted Lasso)

Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live)

Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Aidy Bryant (Saturday Night Live)

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Rosie Perez (The Flight Attendant)

Cecily Strong (Saturday Night Live)

Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Thomas Brodie Sangster (The Queen’s Gambit)

Daveed Diggs (Hamilton)

Paapa Essiedu (May Destroy You)

Jonathan Groff (Hamilton)

Evan Peters (Mare of Easttown)

Anthony Ramos (Hamilton)

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Renee Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton)

Kathryn Hahn (WandaVision)

Moses Ingram (The Queen’s Gambit)

Julianne Nicholson (Mare Of Easttown)

Jean Smart (Mare Of Easttown)

Phillipa Soo (Hamilton)

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

Becoming

Below Deck

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Selling Sunset (Netflix)

Indian Matchmaking (Netflix)

The Friends reunion was nominated for production design and lighting design/direction for a variety special. In the variety special (pre-recorded) category, Friends: The Reunion will go head-to-head with Bo Burnham: Inside (Netflix), David Byrne’s American Utopia (HBO), 8:46: Dave Chappelle (Netflix), Hamilton (Disney+) and A West Wing Special (HBO Max).

Last year’s ceremony on September 10 was held virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Fox News, this time it will air live on CBS from a theater and will include a limited in-person audience of nominees and guests with Cedric the Entertainer as the host. The previous year’s show was hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.