77-Year-Old Japanese Man Sings Tamil Song From Rajinikanth’s ‘Muthu’ Film, Gets Widely Appreciated On Social Media, Watch Viral Video

A 77-year-old Japanese man who is a senior executive at Mitsubishi became popular within 24 hours, as he sang and grooved to Rajinikanth's number. Watch viral video.

Pondicherry: Recently a viral video of a 77-year-old Japanese man (Kuboki San) who is a Mitsubishi senior executive took the internet by storm, with his amazing singing skills rapidly spreading like wildfire on social media. A two-minute video that was recently posted on X/Twitter of a Japanese man went viral on the internet where he was spotted singing a popular Tamil song from Rajinikanth’s film, the video after being posted on social media was widely appreciated by netizens and received tons of encouragement. Read along.

77-Year-Old Japanese Performs Tamil Song at Pondicherry University

At the Pondicherry University, a 77-year-old Mitsubishi executive was welcomed as a special guest at the event. The Japanese man who came to address the students at Pondicherry University won the hearts of the students while performing the popular number of a Tamil song from Rajinikanth’s renowned film Muthu. In the viral video, the senior executive can be seen dancing and singing a popular Tamil song, while he was cheering her students, he also got appreciated for performing at the event, not only the students were shocked but in the video, it can be seen that the administrators and the professors at Pondicherry University were shocked while the 77-year-old-Japanese man sang the popular Tamil number.

Here’s a video of Mitsubishi Senior Executive Singing Tamil Song:

At the age of 77, Mr. Kuboki San of Mitusubishi Corporation Ltd, Japan, at the GLOBIZZ’24 event conducted by Pondicherry University! He enthralled the MBA students with the Tamil Song from Rajnikanth starred movie “Muthu”, which has been rocking in Japan since 1995! #Rajinikanth pic.twitter.com/ILG9WIkKie — Ananth Rupanagudi (@Ananth_IRAS) March 2, 2024

While the video was shared on X/ Twitter on March 2, 2024, the viral video of the Japanese man singing a Tamil song was widely applauded by users on social media. It is worth noting that the video now has more than three lakh views on X/Twitter. The post itself has around 5,500 likes. In the video, it can be seen that the university students putting their hands together and cheering up for the 77-year-old, not only students but professors and administrators appreciating the old man singing, a number from Rajinikanth’s film. Take a look at the comments that the viral video got on social media.

Netizens Go Bonkers After Watching Japanese Man Singing Tamil Song

As soon as the video was shared on X/ Twitter, netizens rushed to the comment section and appreciated the senior executive singing a Tamil song. An X user wrote, “The reach of peak Thalaivar is miles ahead of any other Indian hero (sic).” Another comment read, “Truly music is in itself a language (sic).” The third comment read, “He can speak many Indian languages. I have met him (sic).” The fourth user penned, “I love his enthusiasm (sic).” The fifth user commented, “So many things to learn from Japanese (sic).”

Another comment read, “Wow. Never heard a Japanese sing Tamil (clapping emoji) (sic).” A netizen wrote, “#SuperstarRajinikanth Sir will be delighted to hear this! Miss #SPB Sir Credit to @arrahman Sir & #Crew of #Muthu film (heart emoji) (sic).” The last comment read, “Awesome. He has tank full of energy. But see those youngsters look like they are grounded hard. Only if Mr San could transfer 10% of his energy, these guys would rock in their career (sic).”

