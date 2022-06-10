777 Charlie movie review: Rakshit Shetty starrer film 777 Charlie has released today, June 10 on theatres and netizens have showered love to the makers is the comedy-drama is based on a dog. 777 Charlie is produced by Rakshit Shetty and GS Gupta under Paramvah Studios. The film traces the journey of the lonely factory worker and a pet dog (Labrador). The bond that the two share has managed to touch the hearts of many fans, who have expressed it on Twitter. Take a look here:Also Read - Tamilrockers: Rakshit Shetty's Avane Srimannarayana Leaked Online on Day 1 in All Languages

777 Charlie is produced by Rakshit Shetty and GS Gupta under Paramvah Studios. It traces the journey of the lonely factory worker and a Labrador dog pet. Fans have given their verdict and it’s a big thumbs up. “If you’re a pet lover or not, this movie connects to your heart Charlie dog is just amazing, made everyone emotional 🥺 Do watch the beautiful tale of Dharma and Charlie ❤”. Also Read - Rashmika Mandanna's Mother Breaks Silence on Daughter's Break-up With Rakshit Shetty

Rakshit Shetty has been getting a lot of love. An internet user wrote, “Just watched #777Charlie in shankarnag. What to tell, everything that a cinema can provide as been given. Stupendous experience especially climax it was divine. Just what people to experience this in theatres.” Also Read - Rashmika Mandanna Once Said ‘There Was No Proposing’ While Talking About Her Relationship With Rakshit Shetty

777 Charlie Twitter Reaction:

ನಮ್ಮ #777ಚಾರ್ಲಿ ಚಿತ್ರ ಇಂದಿನಿಂದ ನಿಮ್ಮ ಮಡಿಲಿಗೆ.. ಎಂದಿನಂತೆ ನಿಮ್ಮೆಲ್ಲರ ಪ್ರೀತಿ, ಆಶೀರ್ವಾದವಿರಲಿ 😊 They will take you through a divine, surreal, heavenly experience. Be sure to join them 🤗 #777Charlie in your nearest theatres from today ❤#777CharlieInCinemas pic.twitter.com/lsnrpNv1rd — Rakshit Shetty (@rakshitshetty) June 10, 2022

Another fan said, “They will take you through a divine, surreal, heavenly experience. Be sure to join them 🤗 #777Charlie in your nearest theatres from today ❤”.

A heart-warming movie.. About the bond between a Man and his dog..

A journey of self-discovery..

Fantastic acting by @rakshitshetty❤✨

Especially the emotional climax.. #777Charlie Dog deserves an award for acting✨

Edu edu actually bekagirodhu KFI ge🙌 pic.twitter.com/qPfICeIUsj — Aarya_Ma.Sunil (@AaryaMaSunil) June 10, 2022

#777charlie is getting unanimous reviews from all quarters…if you want to watch a film in theatre this week, give a chance to this beautiful film that is all heart ❤️ @UFOMoviez #Rakshitshetty @Kiranraj61 — hema (@UpadhyayHema) June 10, 2022

#777Charlie Decent. Must watch for dog/pet lovers.

Does move you at places. pic.twitter.com/J7TP7bZqdf — Arun (@IamAPArun) June 10, 2022

Like me, even if you’re not a pet lover, this is definitely going to tug at your heartstrings. #777Charlie (2022) by Kiranraj K is a wholesome coming of age that sucks you into its emotional journey to the tee. (1/n) pic.twitter.com/HKHaiohdPm — veee (@sonder_being) June 10, 2022

777 Charlie also features Sangeetha Sringeri, Raj B. Shetty, Danish Sait and Bobby Simha.