777 Charlie movie review: Rakshit Shetty starrer film 777 Charlie has released today, June 10 on theatres and netizens have showered love to the makers is the comedy-drama is based on a dog. 777 Charlie is produced by Rakshit Shetty and GS Gupta under Paramvah Studios. The film traces the journey of the lonely factory worker and a pet dog (Labrador). The bond that the two share has managed to touch the hearts of many fans, who have expressed it on Twitter. Take a look here:
Rakshit Shetty has been getting a lot of love. An internet user wrote, "Just watched #777Charlie in shankarnag. What to tell, everything that a cinema can provide as been given. Stupendous experience especially climax it was divine. Just what people to experience this in theatres."
777 Charlie Twitter Reaction:
Another fan said, “They will take you through a divine, surreal, heavenly experience. Be sure to join them 🤗 #777Charlie in your nearest theatres from today ❤”.
777 Charlie also features Sangeetha Sringeri, Raj B. Shetty, Danish Sait and Bobby Simha.