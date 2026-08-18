8-foot snake rescued from Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat after two spotted in lawn area

An unusual incident unfolded at Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic Mumbai residence after two snakes were reportedly seen in the lawn. The sighting prompted a rescue operation at the property.

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Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat sees snake scare (PC: Twitter)

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic Mumbai home Mannat recently became the centre of an unusual incident after two snakes were reportedly spotted in the property’s lawn. The sighting took place on August 17 on the auspicious occasion of Nag Panchami and prompted a rescue operation at the Bandra bungalow. The unexpected presence of the reptiles created a brief sense of concern among those at the property as efforts were made to handle the situation carefully. While one of the snakes was safely caught the second one managed to slip away during the search. The incident soon drew attention due to the celebrity residence involved and the unusual timing of the sighting.

One snake rescued from Mannat

The incident reportedly came to light around 8 pm when a snake rescuer received a call about two reptiles inside the premises. A search was subsequently carried out around the property as the team tried to locate both snakes.

The rescue team eventually found one of them hiding beneath a ladder. The reptile measured approximately eight feet and was identified as a Dhaman. Also known as the Indian rat snake, this species is non-venomous and is commonly found in different parts of India.

Second snake escapes during search

While one snake was successfully removed from the premises the rescue operation could not account for the second reptile. Reports by Hindustan Times suggest that the snake moved away when people began gathering around the area. The team continued looking for it late into the evening but could not find the second snake. The situation nevertheless brought some relief to Mannat’s staff and security personnel after it was confirmed that the rescued reptile was not venomous.

See viral video of snake rescue from Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat here

Why Mannat is one of Mumbai’s landmarks

Mannat Land’s End is located in Mumbai’s Bandra Bandstand area and has become much more than a private residence. The sea-facing bungalow is one of the city’s most recognisable celebrity landmarks with fans regularly gathering outside hoping to see “The Badshah of Bollywood.”

The property has frequently featured in conversations around the actor’s life and career. This time however the attention came from an unexpected visitor in the form of an eight-foot snake.

Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film King

Meanwhile Shah Rukh Khan is preparing for his next major release King. The action thriller is directed by Siddharth Anand and is scheduled to arrive in theatres on December 24 2026. The film features an ensemble cast including Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Suhana Khan, Raghav Juyal and Rani Mukerji. It is among the most anticipated projects in the actor’s upcoming lineup.