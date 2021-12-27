Bollywood’s most eligible bachelor and superstar Salman Khan turned 56 years old today. He, who is affectionately referred to as “Bhaijaan” by his admirers, has starred in a number of critically acclaimed films. You’re probably aware of Salman’s shirtless style if you’re a big admirer. The actor who went shirtless in the ’90s for the film ‘Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya‘ did it by accident, but it appears that it paid off because the fans went berserk. In fact, the actor became a trendsetter, inspiring other models to match his body.Also Read - Katrina Kaif Wishes Salman Khan on 56th Birthday: 'Love, Light, And Brilliance...'

Salman Khan is credited with starting the practise of actors showing off their bodies on screen, and his drool-worthy figure has captivated audiences since the first time he did so. Even now, the handsome actor, who turned 56, has a muscular body, and every time he goes shirtless on-screen, the audience goes out of control.

Here’s a glimpse at Salman Khan’s super hit movies that he went shirtless for:

1. Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya

Salman Khan got everyone dancing along with him in this electrifying track ‘Oh Oh Jaane Jana‘ from the rom-com Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya. The actor nailed the shirtless look in this classic song.

2. Maine Pyaar Kiya

Salman launched the shirtless trend with his debut film Maine Pyaar Kiya, dazzling the audience with his self-assurance. In this film, the shirtless appearance was renowned, with rippling muscles and a hairy chest.

3. Bodyguard

Salman Khan’s movies are packed with action sequences and dance numbers, and they wouldn’t be complete without a shirtless scene. Salman looks so ‘Lovely’ in this photo!

4. Ready

It’s tough for us to decide which aspect of the film we enjoyed the most- Salman’s shirtless body or his demeanor. He took off his shirt and flaunted his superbly chiseled body.

5. Partner

In the film Partner, Bollywood star Salman Khan made his fans go bananas with his piercing when he stepped out of the clear waters of Thailand.

6. Dabangg

Salman Khan played the role of a police officer who went by the name ‘Robinhood Pandey.’ He went shirtless in a fight scene in Dabangg where he flaunted his biceps and fans loved it.

7. Sultan

Salman Khan surprised the entire crowd by revealing his bare upper torso. His deep emotional character in this film completely moved us.

8. Antim

Salman Khan looked like a dream with his muscular and tanned shirtless look donning a turban. The action star is all set to take on the bad guys.