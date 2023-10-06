Home

Entertainment

800 The Movie HD Available For Free Full HD Movies Download Online On Tamilrockers, Telegram, Movierulz And Other Sites

800 The Movie HD Available For Free Full HD Movies Download Online On Tamilrockers, Telegram, Movierulz And Other Sites

800 The Movie Full Movie in HD Leaked: Madhur Mittal starrer Tamil biographical sports drama is a biopic on former Sri Lankan cricketer Muthiah Muralidaran. The movie is available for free download in HD on day one of the film release.

800 The Movie HD Available For Free Full HD Movies Download Online On Tamilrockers, Telegram, Movierulz And Other Sites

800 The Movie Full Movie in HD Leaked: 800 The Movie is a Tamil biographical sports drama that has been released today, October 6 in cinemas. 800 is based on the life and career of cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan, the highest wicket-taker in the history of cricket. The film stars Madhur Mittal in the lead role. Directed by MS Sripathy, written by MS Sripathy and Shehan Karunatilaka, produced by Movie Train Motion Pictures and Vivek Rangachari, and presented by Sridevi Movies, Sivalenka Krishna Prasad, 800 the movie has been getting positive reviews. After the first day-first show, critics and audiences have been pouring love on Madhur Mittal. However, there is sad news for the makers of 800 The Movie as the film has been leaked online in HD quality on day 1 of the release.

Trending Now

800 The Movie is on the life of Muthiah Muralidaran, Sri Lankan cricketer who set the record for taking 800 wickets in Test Cricket. At present, he is a Sri Lankan cricket coach, a businessman and a member of the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame.

You may like to read

List of Sites Where 800 The Movie Has Been Leaked:

Isaimini, Movierulz, Filmyzilla, Kuttymovies, Tamilrockers, Filmywap, Pagalworld, Filmymeet, 7starhd, Vegamovies and Moviesflix are other websites where Mark Antony has been leaked.

800 The Movie has been leaked on Tamilrockers, Telegram, and other piracy-based websites including movierulz. Tamilrockers, Telegram, and Movierulz are piracy websites that leak the latest releases. However, this is not the first time a film has been leaked on day one of its release. There are several films like Mission Raniganj, Thank You For Coming, Chandramukhi 2, Fukrey 3, The Vaccine War, The Great Indian Family, Sukhee, Mark Antony, The Nun II, Jawan, Gadar 2, Kushi, Dream Girl 2, Jailer, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Oppenheimer, Barbie, Carry on Jatta 3, Barbie, Lust Stories 2, Satyaprem Ki Katha, Never Have I Ever, The Kerala Story, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Ponniyin Selvan-2, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, and Pathaan which were earlier leaked online this year.

Several strict actions against the site have been taken in the past but it has been found that the team behind the site appears with a new domain every time the existing Tamilrockers site is blocked. If they are banned, they take a new domain and run pirated versions of the movies. In the case of big theatre releases, Tamilrockers is known to leak the films just a few hours before the films are set to hit the screens.

(Disclaimer: India.com does not promote or support piracy of any kind. Piracy is a criminal offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. We further request you refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy of any form).

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES