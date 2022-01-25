Actor Anjum Batra has worked in many projects both in film and the TV industry, however, he has now found a new fan following after his performance in Kabir Khan’s 83. The film featured him as the hardcore Indian fan whose excitement knows no bounds and who would trade anything in the world to see Team India playing and winning. In a conversation with india.com, Anjum talks about playing a Sikh character and if Bollywood stereotypes them, his experience of working on the sets with Ranveer Singh and how he ended up acting in the first place.Also Read - Ranveer Singh Talks About 83's Success and Winning The National Award For The Same

1. Was it all emotional being on the sets and reliving the history being created again?

When I was being finalized for the film, I was on cloud nine as firstly it was for such a big banner and above that, I was going to be a part of history. When I started shooting for the film on the real locations where the matches actually happened, that time and feelings I can't express in words. When we were shooting for the climax, I actually cried a lot that day as I could feel the emotions of all the Indians and cricket lovers at that time. It's indeed the best and the most memorable project of my career.

2. How did the entire project shape up for you? Did you audition for the role?

Yes, I auditioned for the film but it was not a usual audition. I got a call from Mukesh Chhabra's office to record a bhangra video for a film. I said ye 'kaunsi film hai jisme main dancer ka role play karne waala hoon. I used to do the bhangra in my school and college days. So I recorded my bhangra audition and sent it to them and the rest is history.

3. Don’t you think Bollywood has stereotyped Sikh characters in these over-enthusiastic, over-emotional roles?

Yes, they have but I have played the character of Sikh many times on TV and even in Namaste England movies as well. I am aware of the image which Bollywood has made of the sardars that they always do balle balle and whenever they come on screen, dhol starts. But if I talk about the characters that I have played till now, I make sure that I don’t do it in a caricaturist manner and I try to do it in a more real space. But yes one thing is a fact as well that we Punjabis are a bit loud and emotional in real life. So portraying a Sikh character in reel life is like ‘jaisa hai waisa he dikhaaya.’

4. Please talk about your film background. Have you learned acting? How long have you been in the industry and what is the kind of work you have done in the past?

I did my masters in dramatic arts from Indian Theatre Dpt Panjab University, Chandigarh. While pursuing my masters, Gautam Kishanchandani spotted me and auditioned for Character Sunil for the movie ‘Dev D’ and then I moved from Punjab to Mumbai in the year 2009. After the movie, I didn’t get any work for almost one year and den I got an offer to work in TV show crime patrol and with that my episodic journey started. After Crime Patrol, I did Savdhan India, Code Red, few Punjabi and Hindi movies as well.

5. Ranveer Singh was playing the captain in the film but is he also the captain in real life? Did he lead from the front on the sets?

Ranveer Singh is a gem. Yes, he is also the captain in real-life. I have seen his dedication and the hard work which he puts to get into the skin of the character. “Shauhrat itni aasaani se nahi milti. You have to pay for it and there is no alternate of hard work”. Huge respect for Ranveer Singh as after being such a big star, he is a very humble and down to earth personality. And always make sure to meet everyone with respect.

6. How was it to see Deepika and Ranveer together on the sets?

Absolutely amazing. And being their hardcore fan, those moments can’t be described in words.

7. What is the best thing about Kabir Khan’s filmmaking style?

The most sorted and the coolest director I have ever worked with. Very calm, very humble and no extra shots. The film actually runs in his head.

8. You are landing from one cricket movie to another. Has it been easy or difficult?

I don’t like cricket at all. I hate watching cricket. I didn’t even know the basic terminology of cricket but when i had to play a cricket fan in 83, I had to learn all the basics. It was a bit difficult to learn all the things. Being a part of two big films and both based on cricket is like GOD’S PLAN.