83 box office: Kabir Khan’s 83 is now close to raking in Rs 100 crore at the Box Office. After its second Monday at the ticket window, the Ranveer Singh starrer stands at Rs 93.28 crore. Even though the collections are not what was expected from the film, the euphoria that it has created around in the pandemic times seems unmatched. 83 seems to have put a smile on the faces of the audience in the difficult times when we probably need to smile the most.Also Read - Allu Arjun Beats Thalapthy Vijay at Worldwide Box Office as Pushpa Collects Rs 306 Crore - Check Top 10 South Indian Movies Worldwide

While the pandemic continues to be far away from its finish line, what has changed in the interim though, is how we have grown to live with the ‘new normal’. Cinema is no exception. One of the biggest and most-awaited films in the recent past, 83, is revered by critics and moviegoers alike, worldwide. The magnum-opus helmed by the ace filmmaker Kabir Khan is creating waves not just in India but globally, as the audience continues to celebrate India’s victory on the big screen. Also Read - Spider-Man: No Way Home Crosses Rs 200 Crore at Indian Box Office Despite COVID Restrictions, Big Achievement For Marvel - Check Detailed Box Office

Despite the growing Omicron-induced pandemic and its repercussions on the theatrical business, the sports drama has resulted in increased footfalls in cinema halls. With each passing day, the euphoria surrounding the Ranveer Singh-led movie is increasing to the extent that the movie-buffs worldwide are taking to their social media handles to post their heartfelt and honest reactions after watching the movie. Also Read - 83 Box Office Collection: Ranveer Singh Starrer Earns Close To Rs 72 Crore In Week One

Needless to say, the inspirational sports drama is fighting like the (real) Indian team in 1983 against all odds including the global pandemic. In spite of the recent surge in the number of Covid-19 cases, 83 has been sailing victoriously across India and major overseas markets.

While several prominent titles are expected to revise and reschedule the release dates, the release calendar across the entertainment spectrum has gone haywire at the very commencement of the New Year. 83 is credited to be the only Hindi film that has continued to stay strong despite all odds like the Omicron scare, 50 per cent occupancy in cinemas, etc.

In Kabir Khan’s words, “The kind of love that’s pouring out for 83 is unbelievable. It’s a film that is going to be there for years to come and going to be one of the defining films of my career.

— This is a press release