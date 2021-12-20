Telugu actor Hamsa Nandini was recently diagnosed with breast cancer and is currently undergoing treatment. Hamsa also said that her mother died at the age of 40 from breast cancer. The star went on to reveal that she had already gone through nine rounds of chemotherapy. The actor shared a photo of herself with tonsured hair and a heartfelt statement about her cancer struggle.Also Read - How Can You Reduce Risk Of Breast Cancer? All Your Concerns Related To Breast Cancer | Explained By Expert

Remembering about the time she found a lump in her breast the Telugu actor wrote, “4 months ago, I felt a tiny lump in my breast. That very moment I knew that my life was never going to be the same. 18 years ago I had lost my mom to a dreadful disease and I had since lived under its dark shadow. I was scared.” Also Read - Can an Unhealthy Lifestyle Lead to Cancer? Adopt These 5 Health Mantras

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hamsa Nandini (@ihamsanandini)

Also Read - Lifestyle Changes And Tips to Help Reduce Breast Cancer Risk

She has written a comprehensive note about a genetic mutation that nearly ensures her a 70% probability of developing another breast cancer and a 45 percent chance of developing ovarian cancer throughout her life. She not only expressed her fears, but she also refused to be a victim. Following her poignant post, well wishes flooded in from all over the internet for the Telugu diva.

Several people wished her a speedy recovery and referred to her as a fighter in the comments section. “Brave girl, more power to you,” wrote actor Priyamani. “May God give you all the strength & courage to fight through this, lots of love(sic),” remarked Tamil actor Surbhi.

Hamsa Nandini is most known for her role as a warrior princess. She also appeared in Legend, Jai Lava Kusa, and Mirchi, among other films.

We wish nothing but speedy recovery for the actor. More strength to her!