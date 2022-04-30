Taz Stereo Nation Dies at 54: Taz Stereo Nation aka Tarsame Singh Saini, 90s pop sensation passed away after his coma recovery on April 29. Taz was the lead singer of the pop band Stereo Nation, formed in 1996 and has been credited with being the pioneer of cross-cultural Asian fusion music. Check out this reaction on the singer’s demise:Also Read - Adenovirus May Be Causing Mysterious Liver Disease In Children, Says US - What Is It And What Are Its Symptoms



Taz – A UK Born Indian Descent Maestro

Taz was a British artist of Indian origin and his real name was Tarsame Singh Saini. He was previously known as Johny Zee. The musician's Asian roots had a huge influence on the 90s generation.

Taz Blended Asian Melodies With Western Pop!

The pop sensation made his debut with Hit the Deck. The album topped the UK Asian pop chart for 36 weeks in 1989. Taz’s music was known for its fusion of Traditional Asian melodies with a Western pop sensibility. Some of his most notable works include Pyar Ho Gaya, Nachenge Saari Raat and Gallan Gorian. The singer also sung the song It’s Magic from Hrithik Roshan-Preity Zinta starrer 2003 blockbuster Koi…Mil Gaya! Taz also featured in films such as Don’t Stop Dreaming and Salsa. Check out Adnan Sami’s tweet:

Fans And Celebs Remember Taz For His Musical Renditions!

Several took to Twitter soon after learning about Taz’s passing to remember him for his great work and contribution to the music industry. Singer-Composer Adnan Sami tweeted, “Can’t believe it!! Extremely Saddened & Shocked… May he Rest in Peace…” Singer Sukshinder Shinda tweeted, “Deeply saddened to know about the demise of Pop Singer (and) my brother Taz Stereo Nation, aka Johny Zee . May Waheguru Ji grant peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family.” A fan tweeted, “R.I.P Taz Stereo Nation. A pioneer in the music industry, who I grew up listening to.”

