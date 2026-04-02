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92 years ago, Ranbir Kapoors this family member played Lord Ram in Bollywoods first Ramayana; Film won at Venice International Film Festival

92 years ago, Ranbir Kapoor’s this family member played Lord Ram in Bollywood’s first Ramayana; Film won at Venice International Film Festival

Ranbir Kapoor will be seen returning to the big screen in December 2026 with his big film, Ramayana. He will be seen playing the role of Lord Rama. But did you know that 92-years ago someone from his family played the role of Lord Ram?

On Hanuman Jayanti 2026, April 2, the teaser of Ramayana will be released, offering the first look of Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram. He becomes the latest Indian actor to portray the role of Lord Rama. The 2-minute 38-second teaser has been certified by the CBFC. The mythological film, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, and Sunny Deol as Hanuman.

Did you know that the role of Lord Ram was portrayed brilliantly as early as 92 years ago in the 1933 film Seeta, directed by Debaki Bose? It was an Indian Bengali talkie produced by the East India Film Company. The film won an honorary diploma at the Venice International Film Festival in 1934, becoming the first Indian talkie to be screened at an international film festival. The film featured several actors, including Prithviraj Kapoor, the great-grandfather of Ranbir Kapoor, who played Lord Ram. Other stars included Gul Hamid, Durga Khote as Sita, and Trilok Kapoor as Lava.

This casting will recreate a historic moment in Bollywood film history, as two generations of the Kapoor family bring this iconic character to life on the big screen.

Prithviraj Kapoor played the role of Lord Ram first

Prithviraj Kapoor was one of the first actors to portray Lord Rama, helping bring the mythological genre to the screen. In the 1933 film Seeta, he played the role of Lord Rama opposite Durga Khote as Sita. The film was directed by Debaki Kumar Bose.

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Nearly a century later, his great-grandson Ranbir Kapoor will take up the bow and arrow in a grand film adaptation of the epic Ramayana. Ranbir will be seen playing Lord Rama, alongside a stellar cast including Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, and Sunny Deol as Hanuman.

Ramayana will be released in two parts

The epic will hit the big screen in two parts. The first part will be released on Diwali 2026, while Ramayana: Part 2 is scheduled to release on Diwali 2027.

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