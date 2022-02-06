Lata Mangeshkar, India’s greatest voice ever, has died at the age of 92. She is considered the greatest female singer India has ever heard. Singing in more than 35 Indian languages over half a century. She is India’s nightingale and the melody queen of Bollywood. She leaves behind a rich culture and people across all generations are mourning over the demise of the veteran singer.Also Read - ‘She Has Left Us..’: Amitabh Bachchan Mourns The Loss of Lata Mangeshkar

Lata left for her heavenly abode at 8.12 am on Sunday. Her mortal remains to be taken to Shivaji Park for people to pay homage. Her sister Usha Mangeshkar confirmed the news. As soon as the news broke, Bollywood celebrities took to their social media handles to share mourn the loss of the legend.

Shilpa Shetty

Taking it to Instagram, Shilpa Shetty expressed her sadness over the death of Lata Mangeshkar. The caption read,” Lost a Legend today… Many generations will always remember you like this, @lata_mangeshkar ji A big loss to the entire nation. Om Shanti. May you Rest in Peace (sic)”

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma pays her tribute to late veteran singer, Lata Mangeshkar. She uploaded a black and white picture and the caption read,” ‘God speaks through beautiful voices’ Sad sad day for India as our nightingale leaves her mortal body. Lataji’s voice has immortalised her for ever. She will live in our hearts through her music. My deepest condolences to her family, friends and fans. RIP Lataji (sic).”

Chiranjeevi Konidela

Lata is known all across the globe. Chiranjeevi tweeted and expressed his sadness over the demise of veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar. The tweet read,” Nightingale of India, one of the greatest Legends #Lata Didi is no more.Heartbroken The vacuum due to this colossal loss can never be filled. She lived an extraordinary life.Her Music lives on & will continue to cast a spell until Music is there! Rest in Peace #LataMangeshkar (sic).”

Nightingale of India, one of the greatest Legends #Lata Didi is no more.Heartbroken💔 The vacuum due to this colossal loss can never be filled. She lived an extraordinary life.Her Music lives on & will continue to cast a spell until Music is there! Rest in Peace #LataMangeshkar — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) February 6, 2022

Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal Aggarwal expressed her sadness over the death of Lata Mangeshkar. The tweet read, “India has lost its nightingale! You will be terribly missed but your legacy will live forever Om Shanti #LataMangeshkar #immortal #legend (sic).”

India has lost its nightingale! You will be terribly missed but your legacy will live forever 😍🙏🏻

Om Shanti ❤️#LataMangeshkar #immortal #legend pic.twitter.com/GndHbeKNEC — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) February 6, 2022

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut mourned the death of Lata Mangeshkar. She uploaded a series of pictures on Instagram. The caption read,” Never met her in my life yet today can’t hold back my tears… such is the essence of a true artist they are a part of our bloodstream through their work. What a loss!!! India’s most beautiful voice is gone!!! There will never be another Lata ji.”

Mahesh Babu

Lata Mangeshkar is revered all across the country. Mahesh Babu tweeted about how he was deeply saddened over the death of Lata Mangeshkar. The tweet read,” Deeply saddened by Lata Mangeshkar ji’s demise. A voice that defined Indian music for generations… Her legacy is truly unparalleled. Heartfelt condolences to the family, loved ones and all her admirers. Rest in peace Lata ji. There will never be another.”

Deeply saddened by Lata Mangeshkar ji’s demise. A voice that defined Indian music for generations… Her legacy is truly unparalleled. Heartfelt condolences to the family, loved ones and all her admirers. Rest in peace Lata ji. There will never be another. 🙏🙏🙏 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) February 6, 2022

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor also tweeted about the death of veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar. The tweet read,” An icon a legend .. words will always fall short. Thank you for your glorious voice Lata ji. It will resonate worldwide for generations to come. RIP .”

An icon a legend .. words will always fall short. Thank you for your glorious voice Lata ji. It will resonate worldwide for generations to come. RIP . — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) February 6, 2022

Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn tweeted about the demise of Lata Mangeshkar. The tweet read, “An icon forever. I will always savour the legacy of her songs. How fortunate were we to have grown up listening to Lataji’s songs. Om Shanti. My deepest condolences to the Mangeshkar family (sic).”

An icon forever. I will always savour the legacy of her songs. How fortunate were we to have grown up listening to Lataji’s songs. Om Shanti. My deepest condolences to the Mangeshkar family🙏 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) February 6, 2022

Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza uploaded a black and white photo of Lata Mangeshkar. The caption read, “Lata Mangeshkarji’s voice will always be India’s voice. Our glorious nightingale of India. Our Bharat Ratna. Rest In Glory. Om Shanti”

Shweta Tiwari

Shweta Tiwari mourns the death of Lata Mangeshkar. She uploaded a picture of Lata on Instagram and the caption read, “Legends live forever! (sic)”

Hema Malini

Hema Malini tweeted and it read as,” Feb 6 is a dark day for us – the legend who has given us a treasure trove of lilting songs, the Nightingale of India, Lataji, has left us to continue her divine music in heaven It is a personal loss for me as our affection & admiration for each other was mutual.”

Feb 6 is a dark day for us – the legend who has given us a treasure trove of lilting songs, the Nightingale of India, Lataji, has left us to continue her divine music in heaven🙏 It is a personal loss for me as our affection & admiration for each other was mutual❤️ pic.twitter.com/zTUjlw9D7y — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) February 6, 2022

Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt tweeted and it read,” We lost a legend…Lata Mangeshkar ji your music, personality, humility will always stay with us for generations… My condolences to the family Folded hands.”