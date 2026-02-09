A glimpse inside Sonam Kapoor’s pastel-soaked Godh Bharai filled with Bollywood hugs – See pics

As her due date inches closer, Sonam Kapoor chose to pause everything and soak in a quiet, emotional Sunday at home. The actress hosted an intimate Godh Bharai ceremony at her Mumbai residence, bringing together close family members and dear friends for a day filled with rituals, laughter and blessings.

Soon after the ceremony, Sonam gave fans a peek into the celebration through a series of Instagram stories. The pictures weren’t grand or over the top, but warm, personal and full of little details that made the day special.

Inside Sonam Kapoor’s Godh Bharai

For the ceremony, Sonam wore a lime green lehenga that beautifully highlighted her baby bump. She paired it with a dupatta draped softly over her shoulders and completed the look with an intricate statement necklace. The choice of colour, fresh and vibrant, perfectly matched the mood of the occasion.

Standing beside her throughout was husband Anand Ahuja, dressed in a simple white kurta and pyjama. The photos captured quiet exchanges of smiles and glances between the two, moments that spoke louder than posed pictures.

Sonam Kapoor’s Godh Bharai decor

The decor was elegant and traditional, with floral arrangements, a neatly set puja area and a homely vibe that made the ceremony feel deeply personal. The images shared showed Sonam performing rituals, sitting with family, and enjoying heartfelt conversations with friends who had come to bless her and the baby.

Sonam and Anand are already parents to Vayu, born in 2022, and this ceremony marked another emotional milestone in their parenting journey.

Bollywood friends drop by

The guest list included some familiar Bollywood faces. Anil Kapoor was present to bless his daughter, while Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shabana Azmi, Anupam Kher, Bhumi Pednekar, Masaba Gupta, Anshula Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor were spotted arriving at the residence.