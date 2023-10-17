Home

Entertainment

A Look at Leo Actor Trisha’s 10 Finest Performances

A Look at Leo Actor Trisha’s 10 Finest Performances

Ahead of Leo movie's release, here's a list of actor Trisha's finest performances that you should not miss. Trisha will be seen opposite Thalapathy Vijay in Leo that's releasing on October 19, 2023.

A Look at Leo Actor Trisha's 10 Finest Performances

Trisha, one of South India’s most talented leading actresses, has successfully established herself as a superstar in the industry. Her natural beauty, impressive acting skills, and enduring stardom have undoubtedly made her the number-one actress in South India. Trisha’s on-screen presence is a beautiful combination of grace and charm, and she seems to be aging backward. She has been known for enjoying longevity for two decades in the male-dominated industry. Trisha has several big projects in her line-up.

Trending Now

Ahead of her upcoming biggest release Leo, let’s take a look at some of her best performances.

96 Movie

Trisha’s movie ‘96‘ is a masterpiece that showcases her incredible talent as an actress. The film has a captivating and well-written script that is brought to life by the brilliant performances of Trisha and Vijay Sethupathi. The story is filled with heartwarming emotions that leave a lasting impression on the viewers. Trisha plays the character of Jaanu, a married woman in her late thirties, who is a loving mother to a girl child. She delivers an outstanding performance that is sure to stay with the audience for a long time. In several scenes, Trisha’s expressions surpass even Vijay Sethupathi’s performance, which is a testament to her acting prowess. Her eyes convey a range of emotions that keep us engrossed in the film, even in the absence of dialogue.

You may like to read

The chemistry between Trisha and Vijay Sethupathi is one of the highlights of the movie. Their deeply emotional romance is portrayed convincingly, making the audience feel every emotion they go through.

’96’ is a tribute to Trisha’s exceptional talent as an actress. Her portrayal of Jaanu is unforgettable and a testament to her dedication to her craft. It’s no surprise that she won 11 awards for her performance in the movie, a rare feat that speaks volumes about her acting skills.

VTV (Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa)

Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa is a timeless romantic movie that is widely regarded as one of the best in Tamil cinema. The movie is a unique love story that has been expertly directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon. Trisha’s performance as Jessie, a complex and well-written character, is exceptional.

Trisha’s portrayal of Jessie, a smart, charming girl next door, who is indecisive when it comes to love, is a testament to her acting skills. With her elegance and tremendous screen presence, Trisha brings life to her character Jessie. She has made Jessie an iconic and trend-setting character who is still fondly remembered by fans.

The chemistry between Trisha and the lead actor, Silambarasan, is one of the highlights of the movie. Their on-screen romance is both natural and captivating, making it easy for the audience to get invested in their love story.

Overall, Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa is a classic romantic movie that showcases Trisha’s exceptional acting skills. Her performance as Jessie is unforgettable, and it’s no surprise that the movie is still considered one of the best in Tamil cinema.

Ghilli

Trisha and Thalapathy Vijay’s pairing in Ghilli was a game-changer in Tamil cinema. The duo’s on-screen chemistry was so amazing that they went on to become one of the most iconic pairs in Tamil cinema. Ghilli was a career-defining movie for both Vijay and Trisha, and it remains one of their biggest hits to date.

Trisha plays the role of Dhana Lakshmi, a young college girl who is on the run with Vijay to escape from a lecherous strongman, Muthu Pandi (Prakash Raj). Trisha’s introduction in the movie through the beautiful song Sha La La is unforgettable. Her bubbly and youthful portrayal of Dhana Lakshmi is a testament to her acting skills. The popular song ‘Appadi Podu’ showcases her exceptional dancing skills, making it a fan-favorite even today.

Ghilli made Trisha a lucky charm in Tamil cinema. Her performance in the movie was lauded by critics and audiences alike, making her the most sought-after heroine in the industry. The movie remains a classic and one of the must-watch movies of Tamil cinema.

Abhiyum Naanum

Director Radha Mohan has beautifully crafted a heartwarming yet simple story that revolves around the relationship between an overprotective and loving father, portrayed by Prakash Raj, and his daughter Abhi, played by Trisha. The story spans over time, as Abhi grows from a school-going girl to an independent woman. Trisha has delivered a remarkable performance, which resonated with the audience. The film is a must-watch for those who cherish family dramas.

Kodi

In Kodi, Trisha played the character of Rudra with negative shades that too as a politician for the first time. Rudra is a young, heartless power-hungry politician. It’s a character that no mainstream heroine would dare to do in Tamil cinema. Trisha delivered a knock-out performance and registered herself as a versatile actress who can take up challenging roles and excel in them.

Hey Jude

Trisha made her Malayalam debut in Hey Jude pairing opposite, Nivin Pauly. As Crystal, she is astonishingly good. Trisha, whose character has bipolar disorder, is one of the highlights of the movie. She gives her heart, soul, and limb to Crystal. Trisha’s portrayal of Crystal moves away from the stereotypical portrayals of mental health in movies. She convincingly portrays Crystal’s idiosyncrasies, natural exuberance, and fluctuating emotions. She completely owned her role. She embodies the Goan lifestyle, with a bottle in one hand, music in her veins, and the beach in her heart. But there is another side to her that even she does not know. She is battling her own demons. Watch out for the scene where Crystal apologizes to her friends after an outburst, and the way they handled it is beautiful. Trisha yet again won the hearts of the audience with her brilliant performance.

Varsham

Trisha became a sensation in the Telugu film industry after her role in ‘Varsham’. She starred opposite Prabhas and played the character of Shailaja, a lover of rain. The audience and critics alike showered her with praise for her outstanding performance. Her dancing skills were especially impressive, as seen in the movie’s popular song “Nuvvasthanante”. This solidified her reputation as one of the best dancers in the industry.

Ponniyin Selvan series

Trisha’s portrayal of Kundavai in the Ponniyin Selvan series was a brilliant casting choice by veteran director Maniratnam. Her performances in Ponniyin Selvan: I and Ponniyin Selvan: II were powerful, and she looked alluring and enchanting on screen. As Princess Kundavai, her royal appearance earned her praise across the country. Kundavai’s character is a political player, wise, and intelligent beyond her years – qualities that Trisha captured perfectly. In a movie filled with talented actors, Trisha’s performance stood out. The romance sequence between Kundhavai and Vandhiyathevan in the ‘Aga Naga’ song made everyone go gaga over her. This historical film is a testament to Trisha’s immense talent, unmatched versatility, and captivating on-screen presence.

Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana

Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana is a beautiful rom-com and an important film in Trisha’s filmography. Santosh (Siddharth) visits India to attend his cousin’s wedding and falls in love with her friend Siri (Trisha). Trisha’s easygoing charm is a treat to watch in the movie. She has a pleasant screen presence. Trisha’s chemistry with Siddharth was highly acclaimed at the time. She was called the lucky charm for heroes because both Prabhas and Siddharth’s first hit in Telugu was with her. Her remarkable performance in Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana earned her numerous awards. Although the movie was remade in 9 different languages, none of the other heroines could match Trisha’s performance.

Aadavari Matalaku Arthale Verule

In the Telugu movie Aadavari Matalaku Arthale Verule directed by Selvaraghavan, Trisha plays the role of Keerthi, a charming and ambitious young woman who is already engaged to Ganesh’s (played by Venkatesh) best friend. The film’s plot revolves around Ganesh, an unemployed middle-class youth who finally lands a job in a multinational corporation and falls in love with Keerthi. Trisha’s performance as Keerthi was exceptional and unforgettable. Her on-screen chemistry with Venkatesh was fantastic, and they made the audience fall in love with their characters. The movie also had some popular songs such as “Naa Manasuki” and “Allanta Doorala,” where the couple’s remarkable expressions and emotions left the audience mesmerized. Recently, Trisha expressed her willingness to work in a sequel to this film

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES