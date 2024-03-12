Home

Entertainment

A Look at Pulkit Samrat-Kriti Kharbanda’s Majestic Wedding Venue ITC Grand Bharat, Manesar | Pics

A Look at Pulkit Samrat-Kriti Kharbanda’s Majestic Wedding Venue ITC Grand Bharat, Manesar | Pics

Bollywood couple Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda are all set to have an intimate grand wedding at ITC Grand Hotel located at the outskirts of Delhi. Take a look at the breath taking view of the heritage hotel. See pics.

A Look at Pulkit Samrat-Kriti Kharbanda's Majestic Wedding Venue ITC Grand Bharat, Manesar | Pics

New Delhi: Bollywood couple Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda have been grabbing headlines since their roka pics from their engagement went viral on social media. In February, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda shared romantic pictures on Valentine’s Day. What caught the attention of the fans on Kriti’s post was that the couple might get married in March. Recently a news published by ANI claimed that the couple had arranged an extravagant wedding amidst Aravali hills in Manesar, Haryana.

For the unversed, the Fukrey actor and Kriti had been dating for many years and now they are expected to get married at an extravagant hotel at ITC Grand Bharat, located in Delhi’s NCR region. It is also claimed that Pulkit and Kriti are looking forward to kicking off their pre-wedding festivities on March 13, and an intimate wedding will reportedly occur on March 15.

Inside Pics Of Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda’s Lavishing Hotel In Manesar

The news agency further claimed that the wedding location is amid the breathtaking view of the Aravali Hills located in Manesar. Earlier it was also stated that the entire Fukrey cast will be travelling to the wedding location from Mumbai.

Take a look at the extravagant ITC Grand Hotel:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ITC Grand Bharat, Gurugram (@itcgrandbharat)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ITC Grand Bharat, Gurugram (@itcgrandbharat)

The breathtaking view of the hotel will add more glamour to their wedding. A news report published by The Hindustan Times claimed that the luxurious hotel is spread across 12 lakh square metres. The heritage hotel also features four presidential villas, and 100 suites, a semi-private pool, a walk-in closet and/or a terrace and rooms available at a starting price of Rs 28,000 claimed by Makemytrip.com.

Apart from the jaw-dropping interiors, the heritage hotel is surrounded by greenery on four sides, the ITC Grand Hotel also gives a fine dining experience and offers exciting outdoor and indoor activities.

Take a look at the luxurious ITC Grand Hotel Pics:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ITC Grand Bharat, Gurugram (@itcgrandbharat)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ITC Grand Bharat, Gurugram (@itcgrandbharat)

Pulkit Samrat’s Equation with Kriti Kharbanda

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbana featured in the film Veerey Ki Wedding the couple also did films together like, Taish and Pagalpanti. It is worth noting that, Pulkit Samrat was earlier married to Shweta Rohira. There have been speculations that Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda will be booking forward for an intimate wedding, along with their family members and close friends. It is also rumoured that the cast of Fukrey will fly back to Delhi to attend the couple’s wedding.

Kriti Kharbanda Work Front

On the professional front, Kriti Kharbanda will be soon seen in Abir Sengupta’s upcoming comedy film Risky Romeo.

Pulkit Samrat’s Professional Front

On the work front, Pulkit Samrat was last seen in the third part of the Fukrey franchise. The film was directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and was produced by Excel Entertainment by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. The comedy-thriller film also starred actors like Varun Sharma, Richa Chadha, Manjot Singh, and Pankaj Tripathi in pivotal roles of the film.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.