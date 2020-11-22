A fresh controversy has erupted over Netflix’s web series ‘A Suitable Boy’ after Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader alleged that the show has ‘hurt religious sentiments’. BJP leader and Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra has sought action against the online streaming giant after a complaint regarding the same issue was submitted by Gaurav Tiwari, National President of BJP’s Yuva Morcha, in Reeva. Also Read - Love Jihad Bill Row: Propagation of Hatred Won't Work, Owaisi Hits Out at BJP

As per Tiwari’s complaint, the show has a scene where a Hindu woman and a man belonging to the Muslim community share a kiss at a temple. He added that the show promoted ‘love Jihad’. In his tweet, he claimed that ‘Netflix is promoting love jihad’. Also Read - Five Years of Rigorous Imprisonment, Cognisable Offence: BJP-ruled States Take Lead in Undertaking Stringent Laws Against 'Love Jihad' | Explained



Meanwhile, Narottam Mishra said, “I have instructed authorities to check what legal action can be taken against these scenes on the Netflix OTT platform and the producer-director of the series”.

अपने ‘A Suitable Boy’ कार्यक्रम में @NetflixIndia ने एक ही एपिसोड में तीन बार मंदिर प्रांगण में चुंबन दृश्य फ़िल्माए। पटकथा के अनुसार मुस्लिम युवक को हिंदू महिला प्रेम करती है, पर सभी किसिंग सीन मंदिर प्रांगण में क्यूँ शूट किए गए? मैने रीवा में इस मामले पर FIR दर्ज करा दी है। pic.twitter.com/RcwuPDDME2 — Gaurav Tiwari (@adolitics) November 21, 2020



BJP spokesperson and advocate Gaurav Goel, on the other hand, called for FIR to be lodged against Netflix. He tweeted, “If any OTT platform is deliberately insulting the Hindu Gods & Goddess, pls file the complaint with the police or local court under Section 295A of IPC. The law will take care of such offenders. In case of any assistance, you can contact me or @chakusameer.”

एक #ओटीटी_मीडिया_प्लेटफॉर्म पर “A Suitable Boy” नामक फ़िल्म जारी की गई है। इसमें बेहद आपत्तिजनक दृश्य दिखाए गए हैं जो एक धर्म विशेष की भावनाओं को आहत करते हैं। मैंने पुलिस अधिकारियों को इस विवादास्पद कंटेंट का परीक्षण कराने को निर्देशित किया है। pic.twitter.com/oYSiizJxCQ — Dr Narottam Mishra (@drnarottammisra) November 22, 2020



A Suitable Boy is Mira Nair’s TV adaption of Vikram Seth’s novel with the same name, which was released on Netflix on October 23. The six-episode series is set in the backdrop of newly independent India (1951) and is about a couple of families who are trying to arrange marriage of their daughter to a suitable boy. Ishaan Khatter, Tabu, Tanya Maniktala and Rasika Dugal play important roles in the series.