The trailer of filmmaker Mira Nair's upcoming TV series for BBC – A Suitable Boy is Out and it looks impressive. Featuring Ishaan Khatter, Tabu, Ram Kapoor, Rasika Dugal, Tanya Maniktala and Mahira Kakkar among others in important roles, A Suitable Boy is based on Vikram Seth's book of the same name. It has been made as a six-part series for BBC and the first part will start streaming from July 26.

The series is set in the freshly independent India where the youth is struggling to manage the burden of cultural hypocrisies and stereotypes, and at the same trying to learn better and question the existing norms. The story is about Lata Mehra, a 19-year-old girl studying at a university. Her mother tries to convince her to get married to a 'suitable boy'. How the girl meets the prospective grooms and struggles to analyse her feelings are what take the story further. A parallel story features Ishaan playing the role of Maan Kapoor who falls in love with a courtesan named Saeeda Bai, played by Tabu.

The one minute 12 seconds trailer shows some fantastic visuals and beautifully conveys the mood of a new India. It looks colourful and attractive. The performances build more excitement and those who have read the book find their own favourite moments.

A Suitable Boy reunites Tabu with her The Namesake director after a hiatus of 14 years. This is also the second time that Ishaan is working with a director of an international repute after making a cinema debut in Majid Majidi's Beyond The Clouds. Your thoughts on the trailer? Watch it here: