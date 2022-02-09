‘A Thursday’ Teaser Out: With its next nail-biting hostage drama, ‘A Thursday,’ Disney+ Hotstar is prepared to fascinate its fans with a thrilling dose of excitement. The suspense drama, directed by Behzad Khambata and starring Yami Gautam Dhar, is produced by RSVP movies and stars Yami Gautam Dhar. A Thursday will take viewers on a roller coaster ride full of surprising twists and turns.Also Read - Kirti Kulhari On Her Latest Show 'Human', Being Called 'Biker Girl' and Much More | Watch

The teaser gives a glimpse into a kindergarten school where the kids appear to be having fun while we catch a quick glimpse of Yami Gautam with a gloomy expression on her face, followed by a gunshot. A gripping thriller that will keep viewers captivated by their screens.

Take a look at the teaser:

The teaser creates a real sense of anticipation. The mix of Yami’s strained expression and the happy backdrop of a kindergarten makes for an ideal thriller setting. We can’t wait to learn more about the hostage situation.

Are you excited about this suspense-based movie? Let us know. Watch this space for more updates.