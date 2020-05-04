A total of 85 artists from India and across the globe came together in order to raise money for GiveIndia COVID-19 relief fund which is a fundraiser concert which took place live on May 3 this year and joining them was Bollywood actor Aamir Khan and his wife Kiran Rao. Also Read - Aamir Khan Clarifies he Didn't Send Money Hidden in Wheat Packets to Help Those Affected by COVID-19, Read Tweet

The Mr Perfectionist of Bollywood was seen singing a heartfelt song along with his better half in a video in which he urged everyone to contribute to the cause. In the video, we see Aamir and Kiran singing iconic song Kisi Ki Muskurahaton Se from 90s movie Anari and Aa Chal Ke Tughe by Kishore Kumar. The beautiful video has gone viral on the Internet.

The actor also said that the world is going through a rough stage and it is important for us to help the needy in these tough times. Kiran also urged everyone to contribute and said that it is the time for each one of us to come forward and help each other.

The home-to-home fundraiser concert I For India was live on Facebook on May 3 and had no sponsors and only donors approach in order to raise funds for ground relief support.Several Bollywood celebs such as Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor, among others came forward for this cause.

It also marked a tribute to those doctors, policemen, and ground staff which has been fighting coronavirus on front lines.The concert had actors, directors and artists from across the globe to raise funds to fight the pandemic which has taken away more than 2 million lives across the globe