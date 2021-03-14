There is good news for all the fans of Rohit Shetty’s cop universe as the filmmaker’s latest outing Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif gets a release date. After a year of wait, the makers have shared the release date. The film, presented by Reliance Entertainment and produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez in association with Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films, will hit theatres on April 30. Confirming the new release date of the film, Akshay Kumar took to Twitter and wrote, “Sooryavanshi : Because A Promise Is A Promise. We promised you all a cinematic experience and that’s what you will get…the wait is finally over! Aa Rahi Hai Police#Sooryavanshi releasing worldwide in cinemas on 30th April 2021. #Sooryavanshi30thApril.” Also Read - 'Instagram Couples vs Reality'! Twinkle Khanna Hilariously Smothers Akshay Kumar, Sikandar Kher Asks 'Are You Beating Him?'

Sooryavanshi will also see Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn making special appearances in the film reprising their characters of Simmba and Singham respectively. The film, which follows Shetty's similarly themed films Singham, Singham Returns, and Simmba, won't clash with Amitabh Bachchan – Emraan Hashmi's Chehre as they have shifted the release on April 9. Earlier, Chehre's date was also April 30.

Watch the release date teaser of Sooryavanshi here:

In the film, the entertainment quotient goes a notch higher with the entry of the two. The film’s leading lady-Katrina Kaif plays the role of Akshay’s wife. The couple also has a kid. Watch the trailer here.