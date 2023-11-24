Home

Entertainment

Aadikeshava HD Available For Free Download Online On Tamilrockers, Telegram, Movierulz And Other Sites

Aadikeshava HD Available For Free Download Online On Tamilrockers, Telegram, Movierulz And Other Sites

Aadikeshava Leaked Online For Free Download: Panja Vaisshnav Tej - Sreeleela's Telugu film is a revenge-drama. It has been leaked online for free in HD quality on day one of the film release. This may impact the box office numbers.

Aadikeshava HD Available For Free Download Online On Tamilrockers, Telegram, Movierulz And Other Sites

Aadikeshava Movie HD Available For Free Download: The Telugu film Aadikeshava was released on Friday, November 24, 2023. The action drama, starring Panja Vaisshnav Tej and Sreeleela is a masala entertainer with some action moves. This film with this style of genre marks Vaisshnav’s first of a kind. As soon as Aadikeshava released, the critics and the audience gave mixed reviews to the Srikanth N Reddy directorial. However, there is sad news for the makers of Aadikeshava as the film has been leaked online for free download in HD quality on Torrent websites, Tamilrockers, Telegram and Movierulz. Aadikeshava’s leak on day one of the release is likely to impact the Box Office collection.

Trending Now

Aadikeshava movie has impressed the audience with Vaisshnav Tej’s introduction scene, the interval twist and the climax.

You may like to read

List of Piracy-Based Websites Where Aadikeshava Movie Has Been Leaked:

Aadikeshava movie has been leaked online on websites like Isaimini, Movierulz, Filmyzilla, Kuttymovies, Tamilrockers, Filmywap, Pagalworld, Filmymeet, 7starhd, Vegamovies and Moviesflix are other websites where Mark Antony has been leaked.

Aadikeshava Movie 2023 has been leaked on Tamilrockers, Telegram, and other piracy-based websites including Movierulz. Tamilrockers, Telegram, and Movierulz are piracy websites that leak the latest releases. However, this is not the first time a film has been leaked on day one of its release. There are several films like Farrey, Tiger 3, 12th Fail, UT69, Aarya 3, Koffee With Karan Season 8, Tejas, Ghost, Tiger Nageswara Rao, Bhagavanth Kesari, Ganapath, Leo, Dhak Dhak Fukrey 3, The Vaccine War, The Great Indian Family, Sukhee, Mark Antony, The Nun II, Jawan, Gadar 2, Kushi, Dream Girl 2, Jailer, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Oppenheimer, Barbie, Carry on Jatta 3, Barbie, Lust Stories 2, Satyaprem Ki Katha, Never Have I Ever, The Kerala Story, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Ponniyin Selvan-2, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, and Pathaan which were earlier leaked online this year.

Several strict actions against the site have been taken in the past but it has been found that the team behind the site appears with a new domain every time the existing Tamilrockers site is blocked. If they are banned, they take a new domain and run pirated versions of the movies. In the case of big theatre releases, Tamilrockers is known to leak the films just a few hours before the films are set to hit the screens.

(Disclaimer: India.com does not promote or support piracy of any kind. Piracy is a criminal offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. We further request you refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy of any form).

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.