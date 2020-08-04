Aaditya Thackeray has broken his silence about his involvement with the Sushant Singh Rajput case and stated that “This is all dirty politics”. The Shiv Sena leader and son of Maharashtra Chief Minister rubbished reports linking him to late Bollywood actor and took a jibe at the opposition in the strong statement claiming that it was all coming out of ‘political despair’ as some couldn’t digest the success of the ruling State Government’s efforts in bring pandemic COVID-19 under control. Also Read - Maha Former CM Alleges Sushant Singh Rajput Was 'Murdered', Disha Salian Was 'Raped And Murdered'

In the note, he wrote, “Hence they started this dirty politics over Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. He also slammed the ‘personal remarks’ made against him and the Thackeray family. He also claimed that he doesn’t have ‘any relation’ to this matter. Calling actor’s demise ‘unfortunate and shocking’, Aaditya came down heavily on those ‘using’ the scenario to gain political mileage. He said, “Using someone’s death for political gains is inhumane.”

“Cine industry aka Bollywood is an important part of Mumbai”, he added noting that a lot of people are ‘dependent on it’. He even admitted that he shares a good bond with many Bollywood actors which ‘is not a crime’.

He concluded by saying the he wouldn’t ‘get involved’ with Sushant’s death case and wouldn’t ‘drag down the dignity’ of the state, his political party and his family. He said, “As the grandson of Hinduruday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray, I would like to clarify that I won’t get involved in any such matter which will drag down the dignity of Maharashtra, Shiv Sena and the Thackeray family.”