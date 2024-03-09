Home

Aadujeevitham Trailer: Prithviraj Sukumaran-Starrer is A Survival Story Which You Would Not Want to Miss – WATCH

The creators of Blessy's highly anticipated survival thriller film "Aadujeevitham," starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, have recently released the trailer for the movie.

The makers of Aadujeevitham have finally unveiled the trailer of the film starring Prithviraj Sukumaran. The movie is one of the highly-anticipated movies of 2024. The movie is helmed by Blessy and falls in the category of survival drama. The 1 minute 33 seconds trailer is enough to keep their audience hooked to the screen till last. It provides insight into Prithviraj Sukumaran’s character Najeeb, illustrating the physical and mental transformations he undergoes.

The trailer begins with a rudimentary understanding of what the film is going to offer. Through the trailer, one can understand the character of Prithviraj Sukumaran. Moreover, the phrase ‘Andar se koi bahar na jaa sake (No one should be able to escape from inside)’ echoed repeatedly throughout the trailer. This line aptly encapsulates the existence of the goats that Prithviraj’s character tended to, along with reflecting his own life in the Middle East. Additionally, the trailer boasted remarkable cinematography, integrating vivid colours seamlessly.

Take a look at the trailer here:

For the unversed, the film Aadujeevitham is adapted from a book by the same name written by Benyamin. The movie revolves around a migrant labourer who goes to Saudi Arabia to look for a job. However, he is forced to do slavery as a goat herder. The movie eventually shows how the man’s life get merges with the lives of the goats, and how he escapes from the desert forms the crux of the story.

Apart from Prithviraj Sukumaran and Amala Paul, the movie also stars Talib Al Balushi, Jimmy Jean-Louis, Rik Aby and many more in crucial roles. The music in the movie is produced by AR Rahman. On the other hand, Resul Pookutty was responsible for sound design. The film had Sunil KS behind the camera, while the editing was expertly handled by veteran editor A Sreekar Prasad.

