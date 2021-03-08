Actor Kashmera Shah who is currently in Goa, is making social media users crazy with her latest hot and sexy bikini pictures. Kashmera was seen in Big Boss 14 as a challenger and won several hearts with her appearance. On Sunday, Kashmera Shah raised the bar with her drool-worthy bikini photos and video. She can be seen wearing a black halter neck bikini with leather lower. The internet is filled with Kashmera Shah’s photos in which she is seen posing in a hot bikini. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Gets Extension Till February 2021; Rakhi Sawant, Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya to Enter Tonight

Kashmera Shah, who is actor Krushna Abhishek’s wife, stunned in a never seen before avatar. It’s wonderful to see how Kashmera has been rocking that bikini body at the age of 49 and owning every bit of it. While posting the video, she captioned it as: “If you are not the best you have been every day then you are wasting your time on earth. Styled by:- @yashasvisingh19

Wearing:- @manishvaidofficial shot by @kalyanikool_bitty @krushna30 #kashisback #kashmerashah #sexy #black #gorgeous #bikini".

Fans were quick to comment on the post. They shared fire emojis and also wrote: 'aag laga di' in the section.

Here are some more posts of Kashmera Shah in bikinis and monokini:

Kashmera’s hour-glass figure stole the show. A fan also called her husband Krushna Abhishek lucky and commented, “Bhai is k husband k bahut maje h”.