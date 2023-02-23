Home

‘Aage Chaliye’! Javed Akhtar Calls Kangana Ranaut ‘Unimportant’ When Asked to Comment on Her Tweet Praising Him For 26/11 Statement

Javed Akhtar's viral 26/11 statement in Pakistan also drew appreciation from Kangana Ranaut who is always at loggerheads with him. However, in an interview, he dismissed the actor's reaction and said 'aage chaliye'. Read on.

Javed Akhtar on Kangana Ranaut’s tweet praising him: Poet and lyricist Javed Akhtar made waves on the internet with his latest statement at an event in Pakistan. At a gathering full of Pakistani artistes and other important people, he talked about 26/11 and mentioned how India hasn’t forgotten or forgiven their country for being a part of the ghastly attacks in Mumbai. Many called this an act of bravery and some even went on to call it the ‘real surgical strike’ in various social media posts, sharing the viral video featuring the lyricist.

One of them was actor Kangana Ranaut who is usually seen at loggerheads with Akhtar but this time, she went all out to praise him on Twitter. However, seems like Jaadu, as he is lovingly called, didn’t find it really amusing. In his latest interview, Javed Akhtar mentioned that Kangana is not an important person and therefore, whatever she says is also not important.

JAVED AKHTAR DISMISSES KANGANA RANAUT’S TWEET PRAISING HIM FOR 26/11 STATEMENT

When mentioned Ranaut’s tweet praising him, Akhtar, in a dismissive tone, told NDTV, “I don’t consider Kangana important so how can she make an important remark? Forget about her. Chaliye Aage (Let’s just move forward)”.

His reaction came a day after the Thalaivi star shared the viral video of the veteran writer from the event in Pakistan and wrote on Twitter: “Jab main Javed saab ki poetry sunti hoon toh lagta tha yeh kaise Saraswati ji ki in pe itni kripa hai, lekin dekho kuch toh sachchai hoti hai insaan mein tabhi toh khudai hoti hai unke saath mein. Jai Hind. Ghar mein ghuss ke maara.. ha ha. (Whenever I listen to Javed Saab’s poetry I feel like Goddess Saraswati has indeed blessed him, but see there must be some truth within a person that is why divinity resides within him. Jai Hind. He made them listen to the truth in their own land).”

Jab main Javed saab ki poetry sunti hoon toh lagta tha yeh kaise Maa Swarsati ji ki in pe itni kripa hai, lekin dekho kuch toh sachchai hoti hai insaan mein tabhi toh khudai hoti hai unke saath mein … Jai Hind @Javedakhtarjadu saab…

Ghar mein ghuss ke maara .. ha ha https://t.co/1di4xtt6QF — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 21, 2023

JAVED AKHTAR DROPS TRUTH BOMB ON PAKISTAN

Akhtar, who was at an event honouring the legacy of famous poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz in Pakistan, addressed the gathering when asked about the relationship between India and Pakistan. He was asked, “You have visited Pakistan so many times. When you go back do you tell your people that these are good people, they aren’t just bombing us but also greeting us with garlands and love (sic)?”

In his answer, he said, “We should not blame each other. It will solve nothing. The atmosphere is tense, which should be doused. We are people from Mumbai, and we have seen the attack on our city. They (the attackers) did not come from Norway or Egypt. They are still roaming free in your country. So if there is anger in the Hindustani’s heart, you can’t complain (sic).”

Akhtar also questioned the Pakistani gathering about not opening their hearts to the Indian artistes the way we did in India. He said, “When Faiz Sahab visited, he was received like a very important visitor. It was broadcast all over. We hosted big functions of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and Mehdi Hasan. You (Pakistan) never organized a function for Lata Mangeshkar (sic)?” The poet attracted claps and cheers from the gathering for his statements.

Your thoughts on the entire matter?

