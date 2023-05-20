Home

Aahana Kumra Gets Miffed With Fan as he Grabs Her Arm: ‘Don’t Touch’

Aahana Kumra recently got angry at one of her fans as he touched her inappropriately while clicking pictures.

Aahana Kumra Gets Angry at Fan: Aahana Kumra is known for playing diverse and unconventional roles in her movies and web series. The actor who made her debut with Naseeruddin Shah starrer movie Sona Spa and Amitabh Bachchan’s TV series Yudh has essayed many challenging roles. However, she shot to fame with Alankrita Shrivastava’s Lipstick Under My Burkha and the Netflix show Call My Agent: Bollywood. Her portrayal of a lesbian character in Call My Agent and subtle depiction of a woman’s sexual desires torn between her lover and fiancé in Lipstick Under My Burkha was hailed by movie buffs. Aahana has often been vocal about her views during interviews and never shied away from her honest opinions. However, recently she got miffed due to an unexpected behaviour from a fan.

AAHANA KUMRA SCHOOLS FANS WHO TRIES TO TOUCH HER

Aahana was recently spotted at an event where fans were clicking selfies and getting clicked with her. The India Lockdown actor was left shocked as a fan put his hand around her waist and grabbed her arm. She quickly responded to his behaviour and told him to remove his hand. Despite looking uncomfortable, she dealt with the situation sensibly. Aahana can be seen saying to the fan “Don’t touch me.” The viral clip was shared by paparazzo Viral Bhayani. The paparazzi handle wrote in the caption “It is definitely sometimes uncomfortable when fans behave in an unwanted manner. Aahana Kumra faces the same!! They respect their fans! Fans should respect them!🙏” The man’s identity was hidden in the clip, given the sensitivity of the situation. A netizen commented “She is correct, nobody got the rights to touch anyone without permission! Let it be He/She 👍🏻.” Another person wrote “Don’t touch a girl without her permission.”

Aahana will next be seen in Faisal Hashmi’s Cancer opposite Sharib Hashmi. She was last seen in Kajol and Vishal Jethwa starrer Salaam Venky.

