Making the quarantine harder to bear for all the lovers out there, Mirzapur fame Ali Fazal and Naagin star Surbhi Jyoti dropped Aaj Bhi, a music single by Vishal Mishra. Showcasing the dilemma of lovers who pretend to have moved on, only to cross roads later and lose control of their emotions, Aaj Bhi is a song that will instantly trigger memories of your special someone.

The song opens to Ali and his lady love checking into a hotel when Surbhi arrives with her on-screen beau. Stopping in their tracks on spotting each other at the reception, Surbhi and Ali fake smiles and greetings as they move on with their respective partners. The scenes that follow show a flashback of their sudden breakup, a memory triggered by the musical night in the hotel. Though the lead pair are seated on different candle-lit tables with their respective partners, Surbhi evidently turns insecure when Ali's partner gets cosy with him.

On the other hand, Ali is flooded with memories of his intimate times spent with Surbhi and hides moist eyes. He leaves the hall and Surbhi follows him. The song ends on a note of acceptance where the two, though meeting secretly, exchange only smiles and a relatable emotion for each other. The song is a heartbreaking melody in Vishal's soulful voice which proves that moving on is not always easy and even when a person leaves, the lovers live on consoling memories.

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, Aaj Bhi is penned by Vishal Mishra, Kaushal Kishore and Yash Anand. The music is composed by Vishal too who even produced it along with Gaurav Vaswani.

Watch the full song here:

On another note, Ali Fazal’s Fukrey, also starring actors Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Richa Chaddha, Manjot Singh and Pankaj Tripathi, is coming up with a third installment of the movie. According to the latest media reports, the producers of the franchise have asked the entire cast to book their dates for October this year, as the movie will go on floors at that time. Also, Farhan Akhtar has been working on the script and it will soon be announced as soon as the coronavirus outbreak is over.